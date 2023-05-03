Murder Trial Tonight to tour across the UK and Ireland

Tigerslane Studios, a theatre and immersive production company based in London, have announced tour dates for their new production, Murder Trial Tonight. This exciting new interactive show brings to the stage previous true-story murder cases and offers audiences insight into the trial process.

Tigerslane Studios creates thought-provoking shows that aim to challenge the audience’s understanding of themselves and their place in society. They produce their own bespoke theatre plays in-house, which bring thrilling and unique experiences to audiences.

Murder Trial Tonight is a first-of-its-kind show that offers audiences a fast-paced murder trial experience in a dramatic courtroom setting. The show begins on a screen, providing an overview of the crime, before moving to the stage for a live, intense courtroom drama.

During the live performance, the audience acts as members of the jury, experiencing cross-examinations of witnesses by both the prosecution and defence. After the show, the audience deliberates and delivers their verdict. Finally, the show returns to the screen to reveal the true killer.

Murder Trial Tonight provides a unique theatre experience, taking audiences on an electrifying journey filled with twists and turns. The show also serves as a social experiment, allowing audience members to experience the murder trial process and the responsibility of deciding the fate of a person charged with murder.

Tigerslane Studios has announced season one of Murder Trial Tonight, featuring The Jones Murder Trial, a story of a husband charged with his wife’s murder. The show opens on the 23rd of June at Big Sky Studios in London and will also be playing in Cork, Dublin and Belfast until the 2nd of July. Season two, The Julie Banks Murder Trial, is currently in production.

To check for showtimes and ticket availability, visit www.murdertrialtonight.com.

In addition to Murder Trial Tonight, Tigerslane Studios has two other productions in the works:

A Night on Wall Street: A social extravaganza and pure madness. This show combines the frantic trading pit of Wall Street with an outrageous party inspired by The Wolf of Wall Street.

Pablo Escobar’s Court Trial: This show depicts the thrilling live court trial of Pablo Escobar set in a New York courtroom. The audience will hear from witnesses including his henchmen, drug traffickers, DEA officers, victims, and Pablo Escobar himself.

Learn more about Tigerslane Studios and their upcoming productions at https://tigerslanestudios.com/.