Holgates Silverdale – The Best Campsite and Caravan Park for 2022/23

Holgates Silverdale has been named the AA Best Campsite and Caravan Park for 2022/23, cementing its place as one of the most sought-after camping destinations in the UK. This prestigious accolade recognises the park’s outstanding quality, customer care, and facilities, making it a top choice for those looking for a memorable camping experience.

Nestled in an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty on the border between Cumbria and Lancashire, Holgates Silverdale holiday park offers breathtaking views of Morecambe Bay. The park is surrounded by dense woodland and sits close to the Arnside Sands estuary. This picturesque location provides an idyllic setting for a camping trip, offering guests a chance to unwind and reconnect with nature.

Holgates Silverdale offers a range of accommodation options to suit all preferences, including static caravans, touring pitches, and glamping pods. All guests can enjoy access to 5-star facilities, such as an indoor swimming pool, state-of-the-art gym, and bowling lanes. The park’s range of activities and facilities are sure to keep guests entertained, regardless of their age or interests.

Holgates is a family-run business with campsites across Cumbria, Lancashire, and the Ribble Valley. Every Holgates park inspected from recent VisitEngland inspections has also recently been awarded a 5-star rating, highlighting the high standards of cleanliness, maintenance, and customer service across all of their sites.

The AA Best Campsite and Caravan Park award for 2022/23 recognises Holgates Silverdale’s commitment to customer service, quality, and excellence. The park was judged by AA inspectors, who were impressed with the high standards of service, cleanliness, and overall quality of the park. The award is a testament to the team’s hard work and dedication to ensuring guests have an enjoyable stay.

As the AA Best Campsite and Caravan Park for 2022/23, Holgates Silverdale is sure to be a popular destination in the coming year. Whether you’re looking for a family holiday, a romantic break, or a chance to unwind in nature, Holgates Silverdale has everything you need for a memorable camping experience. To book a stay and experience this award-winning park for yourself, visit their website today.