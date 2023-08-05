Jake Paul Vs Nate Diaz Live Online In Canada Non PPV on DAZN

This weekend, brace yourselves for the highly-anticipated grudge match between Jake Paul and UFC icon Nate Diaz. These two fighters will go head-to-head in a 10-round cruiserweight bout, with a catchweight of 185 pounds. The showdown will take place at the American Airlines Center in Dallas on Saturday, August 5, starting at 8 p.m. ET (1 a.m. UK time) and is exclusively available on DAZN PPV.

Paul vs Diaz: Start Time, Venue, TV Channels

DATE: Saturday, August 5

START TIME: 9 p.m. ET / 2 p.m. BST

RINGWALKS (approx): TBC

VENUE: American Airlines Center

LOCATION: Dallas, Texas, U.S.

NETWORK: DAZN, FITE, ESPN+ PPV

Jake Paul, also known as ‘The Problem Child,’ has a record of 6 wins and 1 loss with 4 knockouts. His most recent defeat was in a split-decision loss to Tommy Fury in February. Originally, Paul was set to face Fury in December 2021, but due to an injury, Fury was replaced by former MMA champion Tyron Woodley. Paul managed to stop Woodley in a rematch with a sixth-round TKO victory, further fueling the rivalry between him and Nate Diaz.

The tension has been brewing between Jake Paul and Nate Diaz over the last few months, and their fiery press conference in May added more fuel to the fire. Now, the time has come for them to settle their differences in the ring in what promises to be an explosive encounter.

How to watch Paul vs DIaz PPV?

To watch the Jake Paul vs. Nate Diaz fight, you can tune in exclusively on DAZN PPV, available through various streaming services such as ESPN+ in the United States, BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Australia. The PPV costs $59.99 in the US, £14.99 in the UK, and $21.99 in Australia.

The main event ringwalks are expected to happen at approximately 11 p.m. ET (4 a.m. UK time). Alongside the main event, the fight card also features other exciting bouts, including Amanda Serrano vs. Heather Hardy 2 for the undisputed women’s featherweight titles, as well as other matchups.

In the US, you can watch the fight on ESPN Plus as a pay-per-view event, and in addition to your regular DAZN subscription. For viewers in the UK, the fight can be streamed on DAZN PPV, and in Australia, it will be available on DAZN for AU$35, in addition to the regular subscription cost.

The fight will be accessible in over 200 countries through DAZN, except for Mexico and Latin America. Each region may have different options for streaming services, so check the available channels in your area to catch the live action of this intense grudge match.

So, gear up for a thrilling evening of boxing as the enigmatic Jake Paul takes on the seasoned UFC veteran Nate Diaz. This is a must-watch event for all fight fans, and you won’t want to miss the drama and excitement as these two rivals collide in the ring.

What Channel is Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz boxing?

Here’s the TV Channel and streaming network list around the world for the most valuable promotion’s boxing of the year Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz

ESPN+ PPV (USA)

PPV.com (USA)

DAZN PPV (USA)

PPV.com (Canada)

Fite.TV (Canada)

DAZN (UK)

DAZN (Germany/Austria)

DAZN PPV (Middle East)

DAZN PPV (South Africa)

DAZN PPV (Australia)

Paul vs Diaz Boxing Prediction

Despite Paul’s recent defeat to Tommy Fury in February, there is a possibility that he may gain more popularity as the event approaches.

Nate Diaz certainly possesses a notable amount of combat sports experience, however, it appears that Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva did not have the desired outcome when they faced Paul in the ring.

Boxing and mixed martial arts are distinct disciplines, and Paul has demonstrated commendable boxing skills despite being relatively new to the sport.

