Problem Child’ Paul vs Diaz fight in Canada, US, UK, AU, NZ, IE and anywhere NON PPV

Tonight’s Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream is almost here, and it’s the latest influencer boxing clash to take the world by storm. Former Disney star Paul has been active in the ring for five years, and has a past win against ex-UFC champion Anderson Silva on his resumé; MMA fighter Diaz is making his boxing debut.

Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live streams are available across the world via DAZN. It’s a PPV in the U.S. and U.K., but in some countries, a regular monthly DAZN subscription will suffice. Read on and we’ll show you how to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams from anywhere without a VPN, including non-PPV options.

PAUL VS DIAZ LIVE STREAM non-PPV options • Date: Today (Saturday, Aug. 5)

• Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, Texas

• Time: The card is scheduled to start at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT / 1 a.m. BST (Aug. 6) / 11 a.m. AEDT (Aug. 6).

• Paul vs Diaz ringwalks: Around 11 p.m. ET / 8 p.m. PT / 4 a.m. BST (Aug. 6) / 2 p.m. AEDT (Aug. 6).

• Global stream: DAZN

Jake Paul is desperate to get back to winning ways. While he entered 2023 with six wins out of six fights, the Problem Child lost a split decision to Tommy Fury (the younger brother of WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson) in his last fight in January, which many called a lot wider than the judges. Can Paul begin rebuilding his reputation as one boxing’s finest novices against Nate Diaz this weekend?

It’s hard to know what to make of Nate Diaz in a boxing contest. Although the 38-year-old never won a UFC world title, he was one of MMA’s biggest stars for years, not least because of a stunning upset of Conor McGregor at UFC 196. Known for his pre-fight mind games, he skipped a public workout this week in favor of a social media Q&A with fans. How he gets on in a boxing ring, where he can use none of his MMA arsenal, is anyone’s guess.

The chief support sees undisputed world featherweight champion Amanda Serrano, managed by main event contender Paul himself, take on Heather Hardy for all her belts.

In terms of odds, DraftKings puts Jake Paul (-425) as the strong favorite with Nate Diaz (+310) as the underdog. Serrano (-2000) is a much clearer favorite, with Hardy (+1000) as a massive underdog.

Ready for one of the most talked-about fights of 2023? Below, we’ll show you how to watch a Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz live stream from anywhere, whether you are in the U.S. or traveling abroad.

PAUL VS DIAZ LIVE STREAMS WITHOUT A PPV

Streaming service DAZN has the global rights to show the Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz fight.

In many countries (U.S., Canada, U.K., Ireland, Australia), the big fight is a pay-per-view, meaning you’ll have to cough up a one-off PPV fee on top of your regular DAZN subscription.

However, it’s great news for viewers in certain countries such as Germany and Spain – they can watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz with nothing more than their regular DAZN subscription.

So, in Germany or Spain, for example, a DAZN subscription currently costs €29.99 a month for a rolling monthly deal. That includes the big fight and a whole month of live sports.

Make sure you go online to take a look at the price in your country to watch Jake Paul vs Nate Diaz on DAZN.

How to watch Paul vs Diaz live streams from anywhere

