How to watch Lollapalooza 2023 live performance in Canada
Lollapalooza joined forces with Hulu to offer an exclusive and completely live broadcast of the event. Fans who missed out on tickets can enjoy the festival from the comfort of their homes. Click here to watch live event online at your home (anywhere)
A Hulu subscription is $7.99 per month, but the site has a 30-day free trial, meaning you can watch Lollapalooza completely free and subsequently cancel the subscription before the 30-day period expires.
Unfortunately, Hulu streaming option is not available outside in the United States, but still you have an alternative and cheap way to get access to Lollapalooza 2023 live stream on NextMirror OTT only at $9.99 (one time payment). Checkout the streaming link and watch the biggest music festival in Chicago today.
What is the 2023 Lollapalooza lineup?
Here’s the full lineup and schedule for the Lollapalooza final day schedule
Sunday, August 6
-
Bud Light stage
-
- 1.15pm – 2pm – Upsahl
- 2.45pm – 3.45pm – Neil Frances
- 4.45pm – 5.45pm – Lil Yachty
- 6.45pm – 7.45pm – Rina Sawayama
- 8.30pm – 10pm – Lana Del Rey
-
T-Mobile stage
- 1pm – 1.45pm – Ingrid Andress
- 2.30pm – 3.30pm – Dehd
- 4.30pm – 5.30pm – Mt. Joy
- 6.30pm – 7.30pm – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie
- 8.30pm – 10pm – Red Hot Chili Peppers
Tito’s Homemade Vodka stage
- 12.30pm – 1.15pm – Husbands
- 2pm – 2.45pm – Bakar
- 3.45pm – 4.45pm – Gabriels
- 5.45pm – 6.45pm – Joey Bada$$
- 7.30pm – 8.30pm – Ian Asher
Coinbase stage
- 12.15pm – 1pm – Sarah Kinsley
- 1.45pm – 2.30pm – The Happy Fits
- 3.30pm – 4.30pm – Magdalena Bay
- 5.30pm – 6.30pm – Maisie Peters
- 7.30pm – 8.30pm – The Backseat Lovers
Bacardi stage
-
- 11.45am – 12.30pm – Chicago Made
- 12.50pm – 1.30pm – Little Stranger
- 1.50pm – 2.30pm – Ella Jane
- 2.50pm – 3.30pm – Michelle
- 4pm – 4.45pm – Holly Humberstone
- 5.15pm – 6pm – UMI
- 6.30 – 7.15pm – Poolside
- 7.45pm – 8.30pm – DPR Ian + DPR Live
- 9pm – 10pm – l’imperatrice
Perry’s stage
- 12pm – 12.45pm – Ian Asher
- 1pm – 2pm – Dillon Nathaniel
- 2.15pm – 3.15pm – Matroda
- 3.30pm – 4.30pm – Wax Motif
- 4.45pm – 5.45pm – Gorgon City
- 6.05pm – 7.05pm – Afrojack
- 7.20pm – 8.20pm – Alan Walker
- 8.45pm – 9.45pm – Louis the Child
BMI stage
- 1pm – 1.40pm – Harry Edohoukwa
- 2.10pm – 2.50pm – The Red Clay Strays
- 3.20pm – 4pm – Big Boss Vette
- 4.30pm – 5.10pm – Josh Fudge
- 5.40pm – 6.20pm – Madeline Edwards
- 6.50pm – 7.30pm – Rosa Linn
Kidapalooza stage
12pm – 12.30pm – Sam Moran
1.30pm – 2pm – Imagination Movies
3pm – 3.30pm – Q Brothers
4pm – 4.30pm – Special Guest
5.15pm – 5.45pm – Alphabet Rockers
