How to watch Lollapalooza 2023 live performance in Canada

Lollapalooza joined forces with Hulu to offer an exclusive and completely live broadcast of the event.

A Hulu subscription is $7.99 per month, but the site has a 30-day free trial, meaning you can watch Lollapalooza completely free and subsequently cancel the subscription before the 30-day period expires.

Hulu streaming option is not available outside the United States.

What is the 2023 Lollapalooza lineup?

Here’s the full lineup and schedule for the Lollapalooza final day schedule

Sunday, August 6

Bud Light stage 1.15pm – 2pm – Upsahl 2.45pm – 3.45pm – Neil Frances 4.45pm – 5.45pm – Lil Yachty 6.45pm – 7.45pm – Rina Sawayama 8.30pm – 10pm – Lana Del Rey



T-Mobile stage

1pm – 1.45pm – Ingrid Andress

2.30pm – 3.30pm – Dehd

4.30pm – 5.30pm – Mt. Joy

6.30pm – 7.30pm – A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie

8.30pm – 10pm – Red Hot Chili Peppers

Tito’s Homemade Vodka stage

12.30pm – 1.15pm – Husbands

2pm – 2.45pm – Bakar

3.45pm – 4.45pm – Gabriels

5.45pm – 6.45pm – Joey Bada$$

7.30pm – 8.30pm – Ian Asher

Coinbase stage

12.15pm – 1pm – Sarah Kinsley

1.45pm – 2.30pm – The Happy Fits

3.30pm – 4.30pm – Magdalena Bay

5.30pm – 6.30pm – Maisie Peters

7.30pm – 8.30pm – The Backseat Lovers

Bacardi stage

11.45am – 12.30pm – Chicago Made 12.50pm – 1.30pm – Little Stranger 1.50pm – 2.30pm – Ella Jane 2.50pm – 3.30pm – Michelle 4pm – 4.45pm – Holly Humberstone 5.15pm – 6pm – UMI



6.30 – 7.15pm – Poolside

7.45pm – 8.30pm – DPR Ian + DPR Live

9pm – 10pm – l’imperatrice

Perry’s stage

12pm – 12.45pm – Ian Asher

1pm – 2pm – Dillon Nathaniel

2.15pm – 3.15pm – Matroda

3.30pm – 4.30pm – Wax Motif

4.45pm – 5.45pm – Gorgon City

6.05pm – 7.05pm – Afrojack

7.20pm – 8.20pm – Alan Walker

8.45pm – 9.45pm – Louis the Child

BMI stage

1pm – 1.40pm – Harry Edohoukwa

2.10pm – 2.50pm – The Red Clay Strays

3.20pm – 4pm – Big Boss Vette

4.30pm – 5.10pm – Josh Fudge

5.40pm – 6.20pm – Madeline Edwards

6.50pm – 7.30pm – Rosa Linn

Kidapalooza stage

12pm – 12.30pm – Sam Moran

1.30pm – 2pm – Imagination Movies

3pm – 3.30pm – Q Brothers

4pm – 4.30pm – Special Guest

5.15pm – 5.45pm – Alphabet Rockers

