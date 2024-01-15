Furniture Industry’s Global Summit: “Visit Istanbul, Experience Istanbul”

The global furniture industry, concluding 2023 with around $740 billion, is preparing for a significant gathering at the International Istanbul Furniture Fair, due to take place from 23rd to 28th January. This event, a staple in the industry known for its tradition and prestige, is expected to welcome 200,000 professionals from all over the world.

The international furniture industry is set to convene at the International Istanbul Furniture Fair (IIFF2024), scheduled from 23rd to 28th January. This significant event, a joint venture of TUYAP Fair Organisation Group and Mos Fair Organisation and supported by the Furniture Associations Federation (MOSFED), is anticipated to draw 200,000 professionals from 200 countries. Over a thousand companies, representing 3,000 brands, will be featured at the TUYAP Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Fair Center.

Recognised as a leading event in the furniture sector, the fair, under the theme “Visit Istanbul, Experience Istanbul,” will present the latest 2024 design trends from various product categories to its visitors.

“We continue to produce with over 45,000 manufacturers”

“In a sector that’s consistently expanding each year, our dedication is to continually provide top-quality products. This has cemented our position as one of the premier furniture manufacturers globally. We maintain our production efforts across all product groups with more than 45,000 manufacturers. In producing influential, quality designs, we connect with our stakeholders through IIFF and exhibit our industry strengths. We invite the entire industry to our fair, where we’ll highlight the furniture trends for 2024,” said Ahmet Güleç, President of MOSFED, the supporter of IIFF and the major organisation in the Turkish furniture sector.

“We organise one of the world’s largest furniture fairs”

İlhan Ersözlü, General Manager of Tuyap Fairs Organisation, emphasised IIFF’s importance on the international stage, remarking:

“Holding a fair across several venues in our industry is a unique international endeavour. However, Tuyap has effectively organised the third edition of IIFF at both Tuyap Fair and Congress Center and Istanbul Fair Center, completing all the necessary preparations. We’re orchestrating one of the largest furniture fairs in the world. Our contribution to the national and sectoral export figures is considerable. At IIFF2024, we will connect 200,000 business individuals from different countries with 3,000 brands, through our international offices and network. We invite all interested individuals to attend this major sector event in Istanbul.”

Nurturing a Dynamic Setting for New Collaborations

As per ResearchAndMarkets’ analysis, the global furniture market, which closed 2023 with $739.44 billion, is projected to grow to $935.9 billion by 2027. Türkiye, with its annual production capacity of $12 billion, is all set to welcome its global counterparts. The IIFF will feature a wide array of furniture, including modern modular, luxury, beds and bases, baby and children’s, youth room, garden, office-school furniture, and accessories.