Citygate Housing Pioneers Groundbreaking Social Housing Endeavours

Citygate Housing, a key player in the UK’s property development sector, has announced its latest initiative to fill the void in social housing and assisted living sectors. This strategic move is a reaction to the critical housing shortage, as underlined in the House of Commons debate dated April 19, 2023.

With the social housing waitlist in England exceeding 1.2 million households, and close to 100,000 households in makeshift accommodations, including over 120,000 children, the urgency for long-lasting housing solutions is at an all-time high. Citygate Housing is actively tackling this issue by focusing on the procurement and adaptation of properties to align with social housing and assisted living standards.

In an audacious initiative, Citygate Housing is rallying sophisticated investors to engage in a joint venture, targeting the resolution of the escalating demand for social housing. This collaboration is set to fast-track the construction of adequate housing units, profoundly influencing the number of individuals living in below-par, provisional housing.

Citygate Housing’s campaign is in harmony with the Local Government Association’s