Equipment Sales Hits Remarkable 25,000 Ad Listings in First Year

The sales platform for used plant and construction machinery, www.equipment-sales.com, has achieved an impressive feat of 25,000 advert listings in under a year since its launch in March 2023.

As a subsidiary of the Euro Auctions Group, Equipment Sales draws on a rich legacy of 25 years in machinery sales, initially through live auctions, to ensure the best market value for its users.

Ciaran Devenney, global marketing manager at Equipment Sales, said: “We are delighted with the level of growth we have seen since we launched the website last year. To reach 25,000 ad placements in such a short space of time is outstanding and a testament to the hard work the team has put in.”

Sellers on Equipment Sales gain access to a large network of verified buyers across the UK and Europe. Their adverts also feature in the Equipment Sales magazine, reaching over 80,000 committed buyers. Effective SEO and digital marketing strategies ensure that machinery listings are prominently displayed.

For added exposure, sellers can feature on the dedicated premium dealer page and benefit from various marketing services like banner advertising and social media promotions.

Ciaran added: “We’re proud of the fact that we help sellers dispose of their machinery to raise the capital they need, whether it be to revolve stock, inject cash into their businesses, raise capital for business development or fund retirement. These things cannot happen without the sale of your machines and people trust us to handle the process and get the best possible price for their valuable equipment.”

He also highlighted, “We have full-time sales teams building relationships with real buyers and sellers and this is where the target database of buyers comes from which is current, live, fresh and contains names that are active in the plant and machinery sector.”

In conclusion, Ciaran remarked, “We’re thrilled to reach 25,000 ad placements but we are continuing to grow at a rapid pace as the demand from plant and machinery sellers shows no signs of slowing.”

For additional information about Equipment Sales, please visit www.equipment-sales.com.