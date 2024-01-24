NEW ROAD RESPONSIBILITY LESSONS CREATED TO TARGET 11-18 YEAR OLDS

Young people are now able to learn about the importance of making positive choices as a driver and vehicle owner, long before they ever sit in a driver’s seat. MIB (Motor Insurer’s Bureau) has partnered with the PSHE Association to co-create lesson packs for Key Stage 3-5 classes, spanning students’ secondary education years.

The comprehensive lessons focus on the risks and consequences of uninsured driving, as well as how to spot insurance scams, along with what it means to be a responsible driver. Each of the lesson plans are accompanied by professionally designed teacher guidance, engaging PowerPoints and student facing resources.

The new resources, available for all teachers to download for free from the PSHE Association website, support MIB’s long-term vision to end uninsured driving for good by educating the next generation of drivers.

Uninsured driving is a problem that seriously affects both the lives of those involved in road accidents, as well as the UK economy. With someone in the UK being hit by an uninsured of hit-and-run driver every 20 minutes, MIB estimates that the cost to the economy is nearly £2.4 billion a year in emergency services, medical care, loss of productivity and human costs.

Ali Stripling, Corporate Responsibility Partner at MIB, said: “We have an opportunity, with this early intervention through education, to make a positive difference by improving awareness for the drivers of tomorrow. That’s why we are proud to have teamed-up with the PSHE Association to co-create our “Staying safe on the roads” resources for Teachers.

Together, we can improve the road safety knowledge and awareness of young people and make roads safer for all.”

Elizabeth Laming, Senior Subject Specialist at PSHE Association, said: ““It’s important to equip young people with the skills they need to travel safely, especially as they become more independent. In addition to helping students stay safe on the roads and ensuring they understand their individual responsibilities, these lessons also help to develop students’ critical thinking, risk assessment and decision-making skills.”

Teachers can download the lesson packs for free at https://pshe-association.org.uk/resource/mib