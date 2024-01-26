Alchemy Markets Review: Are They Legit?

Alchemy Markets stands out as a distinguished multi-asset broker catering to both retail and institutional clients. With a multifaceted regulatory framework at its core, Alchemy Markets not only asserts its legitimacy but also reinforces its commitment to reliability and transparency in the global financial market. This review delves into the various aspects of Alchemy Markets, scrutinizing its regulatory compliance, trading conditions, account types, platform offerings, and more, to provide a comprehensive understanding of what traders can expect from this broker.

Regulations and Licensing:

Maintaining the highest standards of regulatory compliance is a fundamental aspect of Alchemy Markets’ operations. Let’s explore the details of their licensing and oversight to grasp how they uphold these standards and offer a secure trading environment for their clients.

Regulation in Malta:

Alchemy Markets Ltd, a registered company based in Malta, operates with full authorisation and regulation by the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA). They are located at 168 St Christopher Street, Valletta VLT 1467, MALTA, and hold a Company Registration Number C/56519. Additionally, they possess License Number IS/56519 from the MFSA. Adhering strictly to the Investment Services Act (CAP.370 of the Laws of Malta), their operations guarantee transparency and accountability to their clients.

Extension to EEA Countries:

In addition to their Maltese base, Alchemy Markets Ltd is authorised to offer investment services across all EEA countries (except for Iceland) under the Freedom to provide services passport rights. This expansion demonstrates their capability to extend their expertise and services beyond Malta, offering clients a broader spectrum of investment opportunities.

Seychelles Regulation:

To further strengthen their regulatory compliance, Alchemy Markets operates under the trading name of Alchemy Global Limited. This entity is registered in Seychelles with the Registrar of Companies under reference 8429852-1 and is licensed by the Seychelles Financial Services Authority (FSA) with License No. SD136. Headquartered at Office No. 2C, CT House, Mahe, Seychelles, Alchemy Global Limited benefits from the oversight of the FSA (FSA No. SD136), providing an additional layer of regulatory assurance.

It is important to note that the services of Alchemy Global Limited and the information provided on their site are not intended for citizens or residents of the United States, UK, or Europe. Furthermore, their offerings are not directed at any jurisdiction where their distribution or use would contravene local laws or regulations.

Client Protection with Deposits and Withdrawals

Alchemy Markets values client protection and upholds stringent guidelines set by regulatory bodies. They prioritise the security of clients’ funds by keeping them segregated from operational funds, ensuring they cannot be used for any other purpose. Additionally, Alchemy Markets offers its clients multiple deposit and withdrawal options, including bank wire transfers, credit/debit cards, Skrill, Neteller and more. This provides its clients with the flexibility they need to manage their funds with Alchemy Markets.

Alchemy’s Trading Conditions: Tight Spreads, Zero Commissions*, 100% STP Execution

Alchemy Markets provides its investors and traders with some of the best trading conditions in the market and designed to cater to a wide range of trading preferences. Clients at Alchemy Markets benefit from 100% STP Execution, Institutional Tight Spreads, low to no commission trading, and Tier-1 Liquidity sourced from 20+ major banks, non-banks, and cryptocurrency exchanges. This empowers its clients to trade with the best prices available in the market across hundreds of trading instruments, including stocks, indices, forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and more with zero restrictions.

Available Account Types at Alchemy Markets

Alchemy Markets caters to a diverse range of trading needs and investment goals, offering a variety of account types suitable for everyone from novice traders to seasoned market professionals. Each account type, consistently offering institutional liquidity and 100% Straight Through Processing (STP) execution, is designed to provide clients with an optimal trading experience. Here’s a streamlined overview of the account types available at Alchemy Markets:

Standard Account

This entry-level option requires a minimum deposit of just $100, making it accessible for beginners. Clients can experience Alchemy Markets’ offerings with some of the lowest trading costs, including zero commissions on FX, Indices, and Metals, and standard commission charges on Single Stocks and Crypto.

Classic Account

Starting with a deposit of $1,000, this account is ideal for retail clients seeking comprehensive access to global markets. It offers commission-free trading on FX, Indices, and Metals, and competitive commissions on Single Stocks, Crypto (0.35% RT), and Futures (0.012% RT). Clients benefit from tight spreads and market-leading prices across numerous trading instruments.

Premier Account

The Premier account type provides clients with even tighter spreads, allowing them to enjoy the same institutional liquidity, execution, and support while saving on trading costs. With a starting deposit of $5,000, clients can benefit from commission-free trading on FX, Indices, and Metals. Additionally, commissions on Single Stocks and Crypto are set at 0.30% round-turn, while commissions on Futures are set at 0.010% round-turn.

VIP Account

Their VIP account is specifically designed for active traders seeking optimal execution, competitive pricing, and raw spreads. With a minimum deposit of $50,000, clients can enjoy institutional trading conditions across their preferred trading instruments, including:

Raw Spreads from 0.0

FX Commissions: $4 round-turn

Single Stocks and Crypto Commissions: 0.25% round-turn

Futures Commissions: 0.008% round-turn

Demo Account

For those new to trading or Alchemy Markets, a demo account is available for clients to test out their platform and strategies without risking any real money. The demo account simulates real market conditions, offering the same trading conditions as the live accounts, including institutional liquidity and execution with tight spreads. It allows users to gain valuable experience before opening a live trading account.

Learn more about the account types offered by Alchemy Markets here.

Alchemy’s Trading Platforms: MT5 and FIX API

Alchemy Markets offers its clients the globally recognised MetaTrader 5 (MT5) platform, a user-friendly trading platform that is preferred by millions of traders worldwide. With MT5, users have access to advanced charting tools for technical analysis, real-time market quotes, and a wide range of automated trading features. Alchemy prides itself on using the best technology in the industry. As a result, they have their MT5 servers located in Equinix LD4, London – the leading data centre in the world for FX transactions. This ensures reliable and efficient trading capabilities.

For institutional clients and professional traders looking for direct market access, Alchemy Markets offers FIX API connectivity, allowing for faster execution speeds of <10ms with low latency, and increased flexibility in trading strategies. This option also allows clients to trade with their preferred algorithms.

Learn more about the Alchemy Markets' trading platforms here.

Conclusion

In summary, Alchemy Markets is a legitimate online trading broker for both retail and institutional clients. Their strict regulatory adherence in Malta, Seychelles, and the British Virgin Islands underscores a commitment to transparency and security. The broker’s competitive trading conditions and a diverse range of account types are tailored to suit various investor profiles, from novices to seasoned traders. Alchemy Markets, therefore, presents itself as a credible and dependable choice for those seeking a reliable trading partner.

For individuals seeking assurance about the legitimacy of Alchemy Markets, the firm’s regulatory credentials and service offerings provide a compelling answer.

