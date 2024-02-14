Baldwins Travel Experiences Robust Growth at 2024’s Commencement

As 2024 commences, Baldwins Travel, a lauded travel agency based in Kent and Sussex with an array of awards to its name, has witnessed substantial growth in January, signalling a promising year of expansion.

The company’s nine branches have reported an exceptional month, with holiday sales reaching beyond £2.6 million. Notably, there were significant sales boosts in ocean cruises, urban getaways, and ski vacations. Sales have risen by more than 10% compared to the same period last year.

The year ahead holds great promise for Baldwins Travel, with expansion plans into Lincolnshire and an ambitious target of £35 million in sales.

Nick Marks, the Managing Director, expressed his delight: “January is the busiest month of the year for booking holidays and we’re thrilled with the sales figures we have achieved so far this year. After a strong January, this month has started very well and we are tracking to have our best ever February.”

He further stated, “We have ambitious plans for this year including expansion into a new region with our new Grantham branch, so it is without doubt an exciting time for everyone at Baldwins Travel.”

Established over 120 years ago, Baldwins Travel has distinguished itself as the leading independent, family-run travel agent in Kent and Sussex. The firm has secured the Travel Agent of the Year for London and the South East 15 times and has been recognized as National High Street Travel Agent of the Year four times over the last ten years.

Through its membership in The Advantage Travel Partnership, which encompasses 350 members in upwards of 700 locations, Baldwins is positioned to offer the most competitive rates for a vast array of holidays while preserving the personal touch and family vibe its clients treasure.

For more information, visit baldwinstravel.co.uk.