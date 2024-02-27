LLC member managed vs manager managed

In the area of Limited Liability Companies (LLCs), the concepts of “member-managed” and “manager-managed” are two different models of governance and operational control. These models determine the decision-making process in the LLC and who has the power to act on behalf of the company, and this affects the day-to-day operations and direction of the business.



In many jurisdictions, a member-managed LLC is the default structure, in which all members (owners) of the LLC are actively involved in the management and decision-making processes of the company. In such a structure, the members have equal rights in managing the business, unless the LLC’s operating agreement says otherwise, and the management is spread out among them. Such model is popular among smaller LLCs or with those members who like to participate directly in the company’s activities. It promotes openness and joint decision-making but may pose some issues when members have different opinions or business knowledge.



On the contrary, in manager-managed LLC, one or more managers are appointed to manage the daily operations and make executive decisions, which can be members but also allows for the appointment of external managers. Such structure is similar to the management model of a corporation, where a board of directors controls the running of the organization and officers manage the day-to-day affairs. The manager-managed model is suitable for large LLCs, or those with members who prefer to invest passively and to avoid the daily operations of the company. It concentrated the authority for decision making, which may lead to the simplification of processes and enable professional management, but at the same time it diminishes the direct control over the business which members used to have.



The choice between member-managed vs manager-managed structure depends on numerous factors such as the size of the LLC, the members’ desire to be involved in management, the complexity of the business operations, and the need for specialized management skills. This decision, in turn, has major consequences for the governance, operational effectiveness and legal obligations of the LLC, affecting everything from daily operating decisions to long-term strategic planning. When deciding on the management structure, it is difficult to switch between models once the company is operational, so it is crucial for the founding members to take into account their long-term vision for the LLC and their roles within it.

What are the disadvantages of a manager managed LLC?

A manager-managed structure in a Limited Liability Company (LLC) offers a number of advantages, especially in professional management and operational efficiency. Nevertheless, this model has its own drawbacks that members should take into account before deciding. Learn the difference between LLC vs DBA.



One of the main drawbacks of a manager-managed LLC is that the members’ control over the business may be decreased. Upon the members choosing to delegate the management tasks to the one or more managers, they automatically put themselves away from the daily decision making process. This may result in a situation where the business is being guided into a direction that not all members are comfortable with, but they are not in a position to effect any changes as a result of the managerial structure that is in place. This loss of immediate control can be especially difficult for those members who are used to being involved in every part of their business.



Another challenge is the danger of the conflict of interests, particularly if the appointed managers are not the members of the LLC. Non-member managers may not have the same ownership interest in the company over the long term as member-managers would. Their choices can be driven by short-term profits or self-interests rather than the good of the company and its members in the long run. Managers who are among the members can also cause conflicts with non-managing members, which can result in internal disputes and dissatisfaction.



Additionally, the manager-managed LLC structure may create a level of complexity in relation to governance and operational transparency. The day-to-day operations, financial status, and strategic decisions of the business become more difficult for members to keep up with. Such lack of transparency may destroy confidence between the members themselves and the members and the managers if not properly handled through regular communication and reporting.



Finally, establishment and running of manager-managed LLC may require extra legal and administrative responsibilities. The operating agreement should specify the responsibilities, authority, and restrictions of the managers, as well as the rights of the members in this management structure. Formulating a detailed operating agreement that addresses all these issues involves a lot of thought and possibly legal help, which may raise the startup and ongoing costs of the LLC.



The benefits of professional management and a possible increase in operational efficiency of a manager-managed LLC should be considered by the founding members in terms of the disadvantages of diminished member control, potential conflicts of interest, complexity in governance, and the increased administrative burdens. Such thorough contemplation will ensure that the selected management model corresponds to the members’ desires and the company’s long-term objectives.