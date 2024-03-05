Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club is thrilled to announce a new sponsorship deal with Vera Clinic, a premier provider of hair transplant services in Turkey. This partnership underscores the shared commitment to innovation and excellence that both parties hold dear.

Joining the esteemed ranks of sponsors like American Express, Nike, and Snickers UK, Vera Clinic’s strategic partnership with Brighton & Hove Albion FC for the ongoing and subsequent seasons marks a celebration of shared goals in innovation and excellence.

Kazım Sipahi, Chairman of Vera Clinic, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, “We are thrilled to join forces with Brighton & Hove Albion, a club that embodies our core values of teamwork, excellence, and dedication. Together, we aim to make a significant impact, boosting confidence, happiness, and satisfaction among fans and those considering aesthetic surgery.”

A Vanguard in Healthcare Solutions

Globally acclaimed for its advanced hair transplant and cosmetic treatments, Vera Clinic has established itself as a pioneer in the field, leveraging the latest technologies and techniques. The clinic’s award as the ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ and its consistently high patient satisfaction scores globally underscore its preeminence in healthcare innovation.

Vera Clinic offers a range of cutting-edge treatments such as Sapphire FUE, Stem Cell therapy, OxyCure treatment, and DHI methods, evidencing its commitment to the forefront of cosmetic healthcare. The clinic is also dedicated to providing extensive aftercare support, ensuring patients are well-informed and cared for during their recovery for optimal results.

Brighton & Hove Albion Fans to Gain Exclusive Access

The partnership with Vera Clinic ensures Brighton & Hove Albion fans have exclusive access to premier healthcare treatments, further enriching their experience with the club by promoting health and wellness.

Russ Wood, Head of Commercial at Brighton & Hove Albion, shared his pride in the partnership, stating, “Partnering with Vera Clinic, a globally recognized brand, for this and the next season is a source of great pride. We look forward to the positive outcomes this partnership will bring to our club and its supporters.”

Honoured as the ‘Best Hair Transplant Clinic in Europe’ at the European Awards in Medicine in 2021, Vera Clinic has positively influenced the lives of more than 30,000 patients from 84 countries over the past decade with a team of over 150 dedicated healthcare professionals. The clinic also provides free online consultations, available at https://www.veraclinic.net.