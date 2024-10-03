TGV Invests $2m in Printler to Support Global Expansion and AI-Powered Art Marketplace

TGV 4 Plus Fund (TGV) has committed an additional $2 million investment to Printler, a platform that is revolutionising how independent artists connect with a global audience. The investment includes secondaries and a convertible note.

In 2024, Printler has seen remarkable growth, achieving a 73% increase, despite the European e-commerce market growing by less than 10%. However, the company has only begun to scratch the surface of the European market. With a non-European launch on the horizon, Printler is targeting even larger markets, with AI technology continuing to connect buyers and artists worldwide. Turnover for 2024 is projected to reach $7 million, with estimates of more than $10 million in 2025. Printler has been cash-flow positive since mid-2023.

Andreas Holmgren, CEO of Printler, said:

“TGV is adding extra power with their global reach and partner network, and I am happy that we could find a way to onboard TGV deeper into the company.”

Printler’s AI-driven platform has already proven effective in matching customers with artworks suited to their tastes. With TGV’s expanded involvement, Printler can further improve its AI capabilities, offering an enhanced experience for both buyers and artists, and scaling the business more efficiently.

Fredrik Adolfsson, managing partner at TGV, added:

“Printler’s success so far shows the strength of combining AI with a unique marketplace. We’re excited to help them build on these results. With our global presence, we are confident that we can support Printler in bringing this vision to a much larger audience.”

Andreas Holmgren outlined his vision for the future:

“Art is personal. Intelligent technology is crucial to make it easier for buyers to find the pieces that truly resonate with them. With TGV’s global network, we’re able to focus on enhancing these capabilities to offer an even better experience for both artists and art lovers as we continue our international expansion.”

About Printler



Printler is a Swedish creator platform that connects independent artists with art lovers. As of today, Printler is active on 14 European markets, where millions of customers find close to 100.000 artworks from over 17.000 artists on the marketplace. By focusing on AI-driven matchmaking, Printler aims to make art effortless to sell and discover, empowering creators to monetize their art. The platform was brought to life in 2020 by founders Andreas Holmgren and Andreas Önstorp, remaining large shareholders along with Stockholm-based Longrun Capital and Singapore-based TGV.

Buy your mind-blowing art print on www.printler.com

About True Global Ventures, TGV



TGV 4 Plus Fund invests in AI and blockchain-driven companies globally. TGV backs visionary entrepreneurs in sectors including AI, entertainment, technology infrastructure and financial services in early stages and beyond Series B.