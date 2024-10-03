Dr. Mark Hawass Celebrates Multiple Global Awards for Arthritis Pain Treatment Innovations

Dr Mark Hawass, the visionary founder of Arthritis VIP, has earned global recognition with two significant awards in 2024: the Global Recognition Award and the Innovation Award from Big Business Events. These accolades highlight his groundbreaking approach to arthritis treatment.

Dr Hawass’s VIP Biohacking Method, a non-surgical and patient-centred treatment, has already helped thousands of people suffering from arthritis and chronic pain regain their mobility. For arthritis patients in Canada, his methods are proving to be life-changing.

As Arthritis VIP marks its fifth anniversary, the clinic has transformed the lives of over 1,300 patients through the innovative VIP Biohacking Method. What sets this method apart is its focus on targeting the root causes of joint pain and inflammation, delivering long-term relief without the need for surgery. Arthritis VIP has become a leader in non-surgical arthritis treatment, both in Canada and globally.

The clinic’s success is driven by Dr Hawass’s dedication to providing a VIP experience for every patient. Arthritis VIP ensures same-day appointments and a maximum two-hour response time, delivering personalised and timely care.

“Our approach is all about giving patients the time and attention they deserve. Every consultation is in-depth, and each treatment plan is meticulously tailored to deliver real, lasting relief,” said Dr Hawass.

Arthritis VIP monitors patient outcomes for up to two years, enabling Dr Hawass to continuously refine the VIP Biohacking Method. Through the use of regenerative techniques, the clinic provides long-lasting relief from arthritis and joint pain, improving patients’ quality of life.

Winning the UK Innovation Award and the Global Recognition Award highlights Dr Hawass’s achievements on both sides of the Atlantic and represents a major milestone for him and his team.

“These awards are a testament to our dedication to advancing non-surgical treatments for arthritis and chronic pain. We’re pushing the boundaries of what’s possible in this field with the VIP Biohacking Method,” Dr Hawass said.

These awards reflect the high standard of care that Arthritis VIP patients experience every day. For those dealing with arthritis and chronic pain, the accolades confirm the cutting-edge, personalised care they receive from Dr Hawass’s expert team.

“These awards are dedicated to our patients – they are proof that we’re delivering the highest level of care. Our goal is to help even more people across Canada overcome pain and regain their quality of life, and we’re not stopping here,” Dr Hawass added.

Alex Sterling, spokesperson for the Global Recognition Awards, said: “Dr Hawass’s VIP Biohacking Method is a true game-changer. His ability to blend advanced medical techniques with a compassionate, patient-centred approach sets a new benchmark in arthritis care. These awards are well-deserved recognition of his innovation and impact.”

As Arthritis VIP continues to expand, the clinic’s mission remains clear: to revolutionise arthritis treatment with the VIP Biohacking Method, improve patient outcomes, and help more people live pain-free across Canada. With Dr Hawass leading the way, the future of arthritis care is brighter than ever.