INTO University Partnerships Rolls Out ‘Get Work Ready’ Program to Build Employability Skills for International Students in the UK
INTO University Partnerships has launched an innovative new program called Get Work Ready, designed to assist international students studying in the UK in building crucial employability skills alongside their academic work, setting them up for future career success.
For international students, employability is often a key priority when deciding to study abroad. INTO’s 2024 Global Agent Survey revealed that 87% of the 1,240 recruitment partners surveyed rated career opportunities as a major factor in students’ study plans.
David Rafferty, Director of Technology Enhanced Learning at INTO University Partnerships, stated: “At INTO University Partnerships, we recognise the challenges international students face in a new academic and professional environment. Our Get Work Ready program is designed to empower students with the knowledge and skills they need to thrive in their future careers.”
Get Work Ready is a self-paced, online program that provides students with the skills and insights needed to navigate the complexities of the UK job market, workplace culture, and future employment prospects.
David Rafferty added: “Studying and planning to start a career in a new country can be daunting. With Get Work Ready, we aim to demystify the UK employment landscape and give our students the confidence and skills they need to excel.
“This program reflects our commitment to student success, both academically and professionally, by offering practical, accessible, and relevant resources.”
Students attending one of INTO’s nine UK-based pathway Centres will have access to this online program, which offers an extra layer of support in transitioning from their studies to the professional world.
The program consists of five core modules that can be completed in any order. Centres can either integrate the content into their curriculum or offer students the flexibility to work through the course at their own pace.
2. INTO Your Future
4. INTO Your Career
5. Preparation for Placement
Poh Leng, Academic Director at INTO City, University of London, said: We are excited to empower students to enhance their professional skill set with the innovative ‘Get Work Ready’ program. Its flexible nature allows the content to be tailored to meet the evolving needs of students, and equip them with essential employability skills as they progress throughout their studies and beyond.”