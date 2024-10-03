New Book Celebrates History’s Forgotten Female Explorers

In her latest book, The Women Who Went Round the World, journalist and author Sally Smith celebrates the remarkable achievements of women who were the first to circumnavigate the globe by various means – sea, land, air, and space.

While figures such as Sir Francis Drake and Captain Cook are household names, the impressive accomplishments of these women have largely been forgotten – until now. Filled with captivating tales, historical insights, and true adventure, this book ensures that the contributions of these trailblazing women are finally recorded for posterity.

The book profiles 11 pioneering women, from the 18th century through to the modern era, who defied social conventions and embarked on daring global journeys, exploring uncharted regions.

One of the earliest figures featured is Jeanne Baret, a French woman with no formal education, who, in 1767, disguised herself as a man to join an expedition. Along the way, she discovered the now-famous Bougainvillea plant in Rio de Janeiro, though Captain Bougainville, the expedition leader, was wrongly credited to conceal her identity. Despite numerous challenges, Baret eventually became the first woman to circumnavigate the globe.

Smith also tells the story of Annette Meakin, who in 1900 became the first woman to travel around the world by train, venturing through remote regions of Russia and managing to escape the Boxer Rebellion in China. Likewise, the tale of Harriet White Fisher, the first woman to circumnavigate the world by car in 1909, is full of amusing anecdotes and features three unexpected travel companions – two dogs and a monkey.

One of the most compelling stories in The Women Who Went Round the World is that of Lady Grace Drummond Hay, who, in 1929, became the first woman to travel around the world by air aboard the Graf Zeppelin airship. Her voyage, marked by political intrigue and personal tensions, truly reflects the adventurous nature of all these pioneering women.

Sally Smith commented on her experience writing the book: “The more research I did, the more truly fascinating stories I discovered,” she said. “I’ve written the book to be an entertaining read for everyone and, full of fabulous adventure plus real glimpses into society around the world at different times, it is certainly fascinating, but I am also delighted that at last there is now an official record of these outstanding women and their names and achievements are properly recorded for history.”

The Women Who Went Round the World is published by The History Press and is now available for purchase on Amazon and in major bookshops.