After The Bridge Set for Release by Hit the North in November

After the Bridge, a crime novel by Andrew J Field that begins and ends on the Humber Bridge, with much of the story unfolding in Manchester, is set to be published by Hit the North on Friday, 22nd November 2024.

The story follows two suicidal strangers — Owen, a struggling actor, and Becky, a traumatised Ukrainian refugee — who accidentally cross paths on the Humber Bridge. They decide to postpone their plans for death and instead lure men into a honey trap, but soon find themselves entangled in a web of cynicism, corruption, and criminality after a blackmailer dies in their presence in a Manchester hotel. In order to survive, they must find a way to rediscover their lost humanity.

‘Bridge started out as cheeky grifter noir, but changed tack completely after Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine. Thousands have been killed and millions traumatised in Europe, but we are powerless to do anything to stop the war or the lies used to justify or mitigate it,’ says the Berwick-based author, Andrew J Field.

‘Most of us believe we’re in control of our lives, but in reality fate dictates our destinies. I suppose After the Bridge is my noir take on the nihilistic worldview of Charles Bukowski’s Pull A String, A Puppet Moves. Unexpected events derail Owen and Becky’s lives and leave them at the mercy of others,’ Field adds.

The novel deals with a number of serious adult themes, including suicide, sexual assault, attempted date-rape, self-harm, incest, war crimes in Ukraine, and identity theft. However, Field stresses that none of these themes are intended to be gratuitous. ‘Although After the Bridge has hard-hitting adult themes such as suicide, sexual assault, attempted date-rape, self-harm, incest, war crimes in Ukraine and identity theft, hopefully they are never gratuitous or salacious. Crime writers should avoid glorifying violence, sexual abuse and aggression.’

Emma Haughton, author of The Dark and The Sanctuary, describes the novel as ‘dark, twisted and utterly compelling.’ Danuta Reah, author of The Last Room and Not Safe, says it is ‘engaging throughout.’

Martin Fletcher, the book’s editor, who has previously worked with writers such as Harry Thompson, David Gibbins, Robert Ryan, Jo Brand, and Quintin Jardine, says, ‘The novel is consistently entertaining with a lively wit and inventive energy sustained throughout. Particularly appealing is the portrayal of strong women and characters who are sympathetic despite their excesses and flaws.’

Andrew J Field resides with his partner Catherine in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Northumberland, near the docks and close to the Scottish border. His previous works include Without Rules and All Down The Line. A member of the Society of Authors and the Crime Writers’ Association, he holds an MA in novel writing from the University of Manchester.

After the Bridge (ISBN: 978-1-9999826-7-6) is available for pre-order at www.afterthebridge.co.uk or on Amazon. The hardback is £19.99, paperback £9.99 and Kindle/download £5.

The publisher, Hit the North, which is also launching later this year, aims to champion and celebrate hard-hitting crime and noir in literature, music, and film.