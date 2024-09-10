Dreamy Place Festival Returns to Brighton & Hove and Crawley with Innovative Art Installations This October

Dreamy Place Festival is set to return to Brighton & Hove and Crawley this October, featuring a stunning array of light installations, holograms, and creative workshops. Taking place over two weekends, the festival will feature a fusion of global and local talent, transforming public spaces and exploring the possibilities of creative technology. Most events are free to attend.

“We’ll be transforming familiar spaces and lighting up hidden places,” said Jamie Wyld, Director of videoclub, which has produced the festival since 2023, previously known as Brighton Digital Festival. “Dreamy Place is all about collective experiences and encouraging people to think about how new creative technologies can arouse curiosity and spark creativity.”

Guest Curator Lexi Zelda Stevens said, “Many of the artworks in this year’s festival connect the ancient past with the future through playful use of cutting-edge technology. The artists’ interests span the contemplation and celebration of light in ancient civilisations, to magic, witchcraft, and collaboration – between non-humans and ordinary members of the community.”

Dreamy Place Highlights

Crawley: Friday 4 – Sunday 6 October Vessels by Limbic Cinema: Pyramid light sculptures in Queens Square using lasers and smoke to reimagine ancient monuments in modern form. Dewiniaith by Megan Broadmeadow: Interactive holograms at Crawley Bandstand using Welsh folklore, AI, and video technology. Megan asks, “What happens when the old meets the new? What magic will we rely on in the future, and who will be practising it?” Dream World Creative Workshops: Creative workshops for young people exploring space journeys and life forms using 3D pens and iPads. Artists’ Talks & Workshops: A range of workshops and talks exploring topics such as AI in art and project design. Outdoor Film Projections: Films by local filmmakers projected in Crawley town centre on Saturday 5 October.

Brighton & Hove: Friday 25 – Sunday 27 October Ammonite by Collectif Scale: A light and sound installation in the Cab Road tunnel, evoking organic movement and creating an otherworldly experience. V1: Content Aware by Felicity Hammond: An installation in Jubilee Square exploring the intersection of geological and data mining, as part of Photoworks Weekender. Imagining Otherwise by Flexer & Sandiland: An immersive digital dance performance exploring the consequences of everyday decisions. Film Trails: Film screenings curated with Oska Bright Film Festival and Carousel, featuring the work of learning-disabled artists and filmmakers. Days of Wonder Weekender: A family-friendly weekend at Hove Museum with hands-on experiments in film and digital media. Transmission by Tewa Barnosa: An immersive audiovisual installation at Gallery Lock-in exploring language and misinformation. Asian Futurism Talks: Discussions on how creative technology is reimagining Asian heritage, held on Sunday 27 October at The Old Market.



For further details, visit dreamy-place.com.