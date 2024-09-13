HITEC 100: Honouring 2025’s Most Influential Hispanic Technology Leaders

HITEC has revealed the 2025 HITEC 100, recognising the 100 most influential Hispanic technology leaders. Click here to view this year’s HITEC 100.

Every year, HITEC celebrates the contributions and leadership of Hispanic technology executives based in the US, aiming to highlight their impact and inspire others to pursue careers in technology. HITEC’s goal is to accelerate the influence of Hispanic technology leaders, fostering equity from education through to executive positions.

“The HITEC 100 leaders inspire our community, they trail-blaze new and exciting paths for our Industry and the society, they are the lighthouse of the art of the possible,” said Alvaro Celis, HITEC Board Member and Chair of the Awards Committee.

This year’s HITEC 100 includes Hispanic technology leaders from global Fortune 100 companies, covering roles such as CEOs, CIOs, CTOs, and other technical experts. Forty-six per cent of the recipients are Latinas, representing 16 different countries across Latin America, Spain, and Portugal. Sixty-five companies are recognised in total, with 38 per cent of honourees receiving the HITEC 100 Award for the first time.

“Technology is the most critical engine for growth in any business and any sector. Technology leaders, especially those recognised as part of the HITEC 100 are helping drive innovation and the global economy,” said Rosa Ramos-Kwok, HITEC Board Chair. “The HITEC 100 recipients are driving impact and change in their companies and are setting a bright example for rising leaders. The members of the HITEC 100 are the pride of our community!”

Nominations for the HITEC 100 are open to HITEC members, partners, and the public. Awardees are selected based on their contributions to the technology industry, leadership, and mentorship of future Hispanic leaders.

The HITEC 100 will be honoured at the HITEC 100 & Corporate Awards Gala on Wednesday, 23rd October 2023, during the HITEC Fall Leadership Summit hosted by Capital One in McLean, VA.

