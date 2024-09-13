Ecoscape Unveils New Sustainable Outdoor Kitchen Range, Elevating Alfresco Living

Ecoscape, a leading provider of composite building materials in the UK, is excited to announce the launch of its innovative Outdoor Kitchens range. This new line combines eco-friendly materials, modern design, and functionality to transform outdoor living spaces.

The Outdoor Kitchens, made from powder-coated aluminium and 100% recycled polywood, are built for durability while remaining environmentally conscious. The range includes:

A mobile trolley with bottle holders and wheels for easy transport

A secure cabinet with magnetic doors and stylish brass handles

A worktop complete with a built-in ice bucket and hooks for utensils

Each unit also comes with a weatherproof cover, ensuring protection throughout the year and enhancing the product’s lifespan.

“Our new Outdoor Kitchens range represents a significant step forward in sustainable outdoor living,” said Gary Farrell, CEO of Ecoscape. “We’ve combined our expertise in eco-friendly materials with sleek design to create a product that not only enhances outdoor spaces but also aligns with our commitment to environmental care.”

The kitchens come in four stylish colours—Oak, Smoke, Taupe, and Cotton—allowing for easy integration with garden or patio aesthetics. The modular design enables customers to customise their kitchen layout to suit their space and specific requirements.

Starting at £945 for a complete three-unit set and £450 for standalone pieces such as the sink unit, the Outdoor Kitchens offer excellent value. Each product includes a two-year warranty, with additional warranties of 20 to 25 years available for Ecoscape’s composite decking and related products.

Key benefits of the Outdoor Kitchens include:

Eco-friendly construction using recycled materials

Weather-resistant design for year-round use

Customisable, modular layout options

Elegant colour choices to complement any outdoor space

Simple installation and low maintenance

Ecoscape’s Outdoor Kitchens are available to purchase through their online platform, providing a convenient way for customers to browse, customise, and order from home.