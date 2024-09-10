“IoT Amplified” by GTC and Kaleido Intelligence: A New Chapter in Market Strategy

In a move set to transform the Internet of Things (IoT) sector, GTC and Kaleido Intelligence are delighted to unveil the launch of “IoT Amplified”—a pioneering partnership aimed at equipping businesses with unrivalled IoT market knowledge and strategic mergers and acquisitions (M&A) expertise.

With the IoT market projected to reach $70 billion in revenue by 2028 and over 6 billion devices expected to be connected via cellular technology, the need for strategic insights and effective market entry strategies has never been greater. The IoT Amplified offering places companies in a prime position to take full advantage of this immense growth by combining GTC’s leading M&A expertise with Kaleido Intelligence’s in-depth IoT market research.

“GTC and Kaleido are a perfect combination to help businesses accelerate their growth in IoT through Mergers and Acquisitions under our new ‘IoT Amplified’ brand. We are trusted by Mobile operators, platform providers, and enterprises today, and our customers come to us for impartial and independent advice. Combining Kaleido’s market-leading IoT research with GTC’s existing consultancy and M&A services means our customers can now realise the full IoT opportunity from one place,” commented James Lasbrey, Chief Strategy Officer at GTC.

The IoT Amplified initiative is a strategic response to the swiftly evolving IoT sector, offering companies a comprehensive toolkit for driving growth and achieving market leadership through mergers and acquisitions. This powerful blend ensures clients can immediately access cutting-edge technology, expand their market presence, and unlock new revenue streams—all while staying ahead in a fast-changing industry.

“IoT Amplified is designed for Investors, Operators, and Service Providers to come together with the right players in the increasingly complex landscape of IoT. Together, the specialist industry knowledge of Kaleido, combined with the M&A expertise of GTC, will enable clients to make the right partnerships to advance, scale, and drive long-term success,” added Jon King, Chief Commercial Officer at Kaleido Intelligence.

Key aspects of the IoT Amplified solution include:

Enable swift and strategic entry into the IoT market by acquiring established players and avoiding slow organic growth. Cutting-Edge Technology: Gain instant access to advanced IoT technologies through targeted acquisitions, enhancing innovation and market positioning.

Gain instant access to advanced IoT technologies through targeted acquisitions, enhancing innovation and market positioning. Strategic M&A Expertise: Utilise GTC’s proven M&A expertise and Kaleido Intelligence’s deep market knowledge to identify, assess, and execute high-impact deals.

The launch of IoT Amplified represents a major advancement in the IoT industry, offering businesses the tools and insights necessary to lead in this rapidly growing market. For companies seeking to claim their portion of the $70 billion IoT market opportunity, IoT Amplified is the ultimate solution.