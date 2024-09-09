The 2024 Millennium Technology Prize has been awarded to Professor Bantval Jayant Baliga from North Carolina State University, USA, for his groundbreaking innovation that has significantly reduced global energy and fuel consumption.

This prestigious €1 million global technology prize recognizes Baliga’s pivotal role in the invention, development, and commercialization of the Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistor (IGBT). Since its inception in the 1980s, the IGBT has been instrumental in improving energy efficiency and reducing pollution from fuel consumption, revolutionizing the power industry. Over the past 30 years, the technology has cut global CO2 emissions by over 82 gigatons, equivalent to three years of human activity.

Baliga’s innovation is central to the global transition to green energy, enhancing the profitability and efficiency of renewable energy. IGBT-based technology is used in all wind and solar power systems, converting electricity for consumer and industrial use. It’s also a key component in electric and hybrid vehicles and powers most electric motors found in household and industrial settings.

IGBT technology has widespread applications, reducing energy use in everything from medical diagnostic machines like X-rays and MRI units, to kitchen appliances, air conditioning, and life-saving portable defibrillators. Its role in power converters and inverters has made it essential for major applications worldwide, ranging from 1kW to 10MW.

Recently named Progress Energy Distinguished University Emeritus Professor, Baliga expressed his excitement at receiving the award: “I’m thrilled to receive this prestigious recognition. The IGBT has improved the lives of billions globally while combating climate change by reducing CO2 emissions. I hope this prize will raise awareness of how embedded technology like the IGBT benefits humanity.”

Forbes recognized Professor Baliga in 2016 as the individual with the world’s largest negative carbon footprint when he was inducted into the Inventors Hall of Fame. He and his team are currently working on innovations to further enhance solar power, electric vehicles, and AI server power delivery.

His latest inventions include the Baliga Short-circuit Improvement Concept (BaSIC), which aims to improve Silicon Carbide power MOSFETs for industrial and electric vehicle motor drives, and the Bi-Directional Field-Effect Transistor (BiDFET), which promises transformative advancements in power delivery and management.

Professor Minna Palmroth, Chair of the Board of Technology Academy Finland, praised Baliga’s work: “The IGBT continues to play a crucial role in advancing sustainability while improving global living standards. It’s key to electrification and renewable energy adoption, critical steps in addressing climate change.”

Professor Päivi Törmä, Chair of the International Selection Committee, highlighted the global impact of Baliga’s innovation: “Two-thirds of global electricity powers motors in consumer and industrial use. The IGBT has allowed for the efficient development of modern society while dramatically reducing energy consumption.”

The Millennium Technology Prize will be awarded to Professor Baliga in Finland on October 30th, in a ceremony marking the 20th anniversary of the Prize. The President of Finland will present the award, with the event being globally streamed by Finnish national broadcaster Yle.