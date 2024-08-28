New Book Explores Computing’s Evolution from the 1970s to the Age of AI

Michael Choate, PE, a distinguished expert in the computing industry, has released his eagerly awaited book, “Silicon Trenches: Dial-Up to AI, Building It as We Fly.”

This compelling new publication offers an insider’s perspective on the major breakthroughs in computing, tracing the journey from the 1970s to the modern era of artificial intelligence.

The book guides readers through the evolution of technology, highlighting key milestones and revealing the behind-the-scenes stories that shaped each transformative period.

Covering the extensive history of the computing industry, the book begins with the early era of business minicomputers, moves through the rise of personal computers, and explores the internet boom. It provides a detailed overview of the technological advancements that have fundamentally altered our world.

With vivid recollections and engaging behind-the-scenes anecdotes, Michael Choate captures the excitement, challenges, and successes of each era, offering readers a unique perspective on the dynamic world of computing.

The book focuses on the early days of minicomputers, detailing how computing pioneers navigated the complexities of technological progress, laying the foundations for future developments.

Readers are also taken back to the pivotal time when personal computers became accessible to the masses, revolutionising the technology landscape.

The story continues with the rise of the internet and its far-reaching impact on society, illustrating how it has transformed communication, business, and daily life.

Speaking about his latest work, author Michael Choate said: “My book inspires the reader to keep an open mind while investigating root causes of problems of all types and to appreciate the superheroes of the computing industry that make today’s world possible.”

“Silicon Trenches: Dial-Up to AI, Building It as We Fly” is more than just a historical narrative; it is a tribute to the relentless innovation that has driven the digital age.

Michael Choate, PE’s direct experiences and captivating storytelling make this an essential read for anyone with an interest in the evolution of technology.

Gary Ashmore remarked: “Silicon Trenches… should inspire those who are open to learning new things from a truly professional and intelligent person like you.”

“Silicon Trenches: Dial-Up to AI, Building It as We Fly” is now available for purchase on Amazon and Barnes & Noble. This book is a must-read for anyone fascinated by the history and future of technology.

For further details or to arrange an interview with Michael Choate, PE, please contact CpuWhisperer@mikectx.com.