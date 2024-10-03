Intretech to Establish New Mexico Plant After £60m Investment

Global smart manufacturing giant, Intretech, has confirmed the establishment of a new manufacturing plant in Monterrey, Mexico, following a £60 million investment. The venture is anticipated to create 2,000 jobs over the next five years, marking a key step in the firm’s worldwide expansion.

The inauguration event attracted several high-profile attendees, including the Governor of Nuevo León, the Secretary of Economy, and Intretech’s Chairman, Linden Lin. The facility, located in the Mirador Industrial Park, is designed to enhance Intretech’s manufacturing capabilities, support its global expansion plans, and provide effective nearshoring options.

During the ceremony, Apodaca’s Mayor, César Garza Villarreal, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “Intretech is a world-class company that comes to contribute to increasing the economic complexity of our city. Apodaca is the industrial capital of Nuevo León and we have companies in our territory with a very important diversification: the metalworking, aerospace, electronics and manufacturing industries. Welcome Intretech to the industrial capital of Nuevo León. Your presence brings progress, it brings opportunities for the families of this sector of our city in the border with the municipality of Zuazua, Nuevo León.”

Linden Lin, Chairman of Intretech, highlighted the significance of the Mexico facility within the company’s long-term vision: “Mexico was part of the global strategy since the beginning of Intretech. We started our global expansion first with Malaysia, second is Hungary and the third is here. Mexico is a huge opportunity and will support Intretech with worldwide growth.”

The plant will be built in three phases, with phase two expected to be completed by Q2 2025. This move further solidifies Monterrey’s position as a major hub for advanced manufacturing and innovation.

Esther Medina, project director for Intretech in Mexico, stated, “Mexico right now is the best spot to be for companies. We are interacting with different cultures already in the Monterrey area, investing in residential areas, universities, and other job hubs to improve our quality and our resources. I really feel very excited about this location.”

As Intretech’s global footprint continues to expand, the Monterrey facility is expected to play a crucial role in developing a worldwide supply chain, with locations in Asia, Europe, and now Central America, catering to the increasing demands of its clients across North America and beyond.