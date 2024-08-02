Maidstone Artist Embodies Ancient Aboriginal Spirit in New Book on Spiritual Expressionism

Ian Johns, a spiritual Expressionism artist from Maidstone, is poised to release his deeply personal and enlightening book, “Through My Eyes: The Gift of Colour Pens”. This book chronicles Ian’s remarkable journey, offering readers an intimate view into the world of spiritual art influenced by an ancient Aboriginal spirit.

Ian’s art is not simply the result of his creative talents but is said to be guided by an ancient Aboriginal spirit from Western Australia. This spirit, thought to be a village healer or metallurgist from thousands of years ago, channels through Ian, enabling him to produce spiritual art that profoundly resonates with his clients.

Using coloured pens, Ian creates a unique blend of abstract Aboriginal art, where vivid colours and intricate patterns merge to convey deep spiritual messages guided by the ancient spirit.

Ian has collaborated with hundreds of clients, providing them with bespoke artworks that often include a message from the spirit world or a personalised reading. These pieces have become a source of peace, tranquillity, and spiritual insight for many, often being placed in their bedrooms as a calming influence.

Ian Johns said: “My journey with spiritual expression art has been both humbling and transformative. Through my artwork, I aim to provide a connection to the spirit world that offers peace and understanding to those who seek it. I believe that these images are a gift from the spirit world, and it is my honour to share them with others.”

Despite his success, Ian’s journey has been fraught with challenges. Diagnosed with severe autism and grappling with Imposter Syndrome, Ian has faced significant mental hurdles in tuning into the ancient spirit that guides his work. However, his determination to assist others through his art has been his driving force, enabling him to overcome these obstacles.

In addition to his art, Ian is a certified and licensed healer through the Healer Practitioner Association International (HPAI), Cardiff, a qualification he earned in 2012. His forthcoming book, “Through My Eyes: The Gift of Colour Pens,” will further share his experiences and insights, aiming to educate the world about the profound impact of spiritual expressionism.

Ian’s work has already touched lives worldwide, and with the release of his book, he hopes to reach an even broader audience. His art, combined with his book, will continue to offer a unique connection to the spiritual world, providing solace and guidance to those who seek it.