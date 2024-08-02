Former Army Dog Handler Initiates Training Business to Address Rising Shelter Euthanasia Rates

Gary Brown, who served as an Army dog handler for over 16 years, is about to start a new dog training venture to tackle the growing issue of dogs being abandoned to shelters and often euthanised.

Located in Crawley, Resolute Dogs will provide a variety of dog training services, such as puppy training classes and one-on-one consultations, aiming to teach owners the significance of early and effective training.

Recent statistics from the Dogs Trust reveal that 1.5 million puppies are purchased annually in the UK, with 40,000 dogs being handed over to shelters each year. Many of these dogs, including puppies, end up being euthanised due to behavioural problems that could have been avoided with proper training. Gary’s experience as a Kennel Manager and dog handler at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst (RMAS) has equipped him with the discipline, structure, and skills needed to tackle these problems directly.

Gary stated: “During my time in the Army, I saw first-hand how discipline and structured training can transform a dog’s behaviour. The same principles apply to pets at home, and I believe that with the right training, we can drastically reduce the number of dogs ending up in shelters.

“My goal is to make a real difference in the lives of these dogs and their owners, preventing the heartache of abandonment.”

Gary’s business will officially open in August 2024, offering both in-person and online training sessions. His services will primarily focus on educating dog owners about the importance of socialisation and early training, aiming to prevent the common behavioural issues that often lead to dogs being surrendered to shelters.

Alongside his business, Gary plans to volunteer his time to local shelters, providing training sessions to improve the chances of dogs being adopted. He has also launched a YouTube channel to further his message and offer accessible training tips to dog owners worldwide.

Gary’s path to becoming a dog trainer has not been without its challenges. After leaving the Army, he worked for a decade as a High Court Enforcement Agent and even appeared on Channel 5’s “Can’t Pay? We’ll Take It Away.” Despite his success in these roles, Gary’s passion for working with dogs remained strong, prompting him to pursue additional qualifications in dog behaviour, body language, and aggression.

Overcoming self-doubt and Imposter Syndrome, Gary has invested substantial time and resources into his new venture, completing numerous courses on dog training and behaviour. His dedication has paid off, and he now feels more confident than ever in his ability to make a positive impact.

“Starting a new business has been a challenging journey, but I’m driven by the desire to help dogs and their owners. I’ve seen the difference that proper training can make, and I’m excited to bring that expertise to the community,” Gary adds.

Gary’s new venture represents more than just a career change; it’s a mission to save lives by reducing the number of dogs in shelters and increasing successful adoptions. His disciplined approach, honed through years of military service, is set to be transformative in the field of dog training.

For further information on Gary Brown’s forthcoming dog training business, please visit www.resolutedogs.co.uk.