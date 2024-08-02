Beau Bronzage Elevates Self-Tanning Standards in the Beauty Industry

Victoria Hargraves, the successful founder of The Tanning Room, a boutique chain of tanning salons with locations across Oxfordshire, Wiltshire, and Gloucestershire, has officially launched Beau Bronzage, a new self-tanning brand poised to transform the tanning industry.

With over a decade of experience building The Tanning Room into a trusted and beloved name, Victoria is now leveraging her expertise to create a new line of eco-friendly self-tanning products. Beau Bronzage, meaning “Beautiful Tan” in French, embodies Victoria’s unwavering commitment to quality while embracing sustainable practices and local production within the UK.

Beau Bronzage’s product range, which soft-launched in October 2023, has already generated £63,000 in revenue over the past 10 months, including £40,000 from business-to-business sales and £23,000 from direct consumer sales. The collection includes 27 self-tanning products, catering to both salons and individual consumers. All products are cruelty-free, available in six unique fragrances, and those containing DHA are 100% organic. The range has rapidly gained popularity, achieving an average rating of 4.7 stars on Amazon, with customers lauding the natural results and ethical production.

Victoria, who has successfully built her chain of store locations, has faced numerous challenges including surviving the business impacts of COVID and lockdown, building brand trust, and navigating intense competition. Despite these obstacles, Victoria remained steadfast, relying on her extensive industry experience and a strong focus on delivering exceptional service. Beau Bronzage is the culmination of Victoria’s dedication to her craft and her ability to turn challenges into opportunities.

Reflecting on her journey, Victoria said: “Launching Beau Bronzage is a dream realised. After years of dedication to The Tanning Room, UV and spray tanning, I saw an opportunity to expand into sunless tanning – a growing market with enormous potential. My goal was to create a product line that not only delivers a beautiful, natural tan but also aligns with my values of sustainability and ethical production. I’m proud to say that Beau Bronzage represents the future of tanning – one that is eco-friendly, vegan, and made entirely in the UK.”

The launch of Beau Bronzage marks a significant milestone in Victoria’s career, driven by her evolving beliefs that now encompass a holistic approach to business. Her strong focus on innovation, sustainability, and continuous personal and professional growth has been instrumental in transforming The Tanning Room into a successful seven-figure business, a foundation upon which Beau Bronzage is built.

The Beau Bronzage range of products are not only available directly to consumers but are also stocked in salons, expanding the reach of the Beau Bronzage brand. As Victoria continues to focus on innovation, more products are on the horizon, promising to further revolutionise the self-tanning market.

For more information on Beau Bronzage and its products, visit beaubronzage.co.uk.