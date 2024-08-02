Surrey Signature Spaces Unveils New Brand Identity for Luxury Carpentry and Joinery

Surrey Signature Spaces, a leading luxury carpentry and joinery company based in Chertsey, Surrey, is celebrating its rebranding launch, reflecting a renewed focus on providing high-end services to the luxury market.

Established in October 2021 and previously known as JDN Carpentry and Joinery LTD, this family-run business has quickly made a name for itself with bespoke craftsmanship and outstanding client service.

The rebranding represents a significant evolution for Surrey Signature Spaces, highlighting its commitment to delivering luxury handcrafted furniture for discerning clients across Surrey, London, Middlesex, Hampshire, and Berkshire. Joe Needham, the owner, who brings first-hand expertise in carpentry and joinery, is excited to lead this new phase, solidifying the company’s position as a leader in the luxury sector.

From its modest beginnings in a garage workshop, Surrey Signature Spaces has grown remarkably. The company’s journey includes impressive milestones, such as the completion of a £35,000 walk-in wardrobe for the Director of Crest Nicholson, exemplifying the quality and attention to detail that characterise their work. The team, originally fuelled by the founder’s passion and skills developed through years of training and competition success, has expanded to meet the increasing demand for bespoke requests in residential properties.

The rebranding initiative aligns with Surrey Signature Spaces’ strategy to specialise in high-end property markets, focusing on bespoke wardrobes, media units, and custom storage solutions. The company’s portfolio is a testament to its excellence, with repeat business from satisfied clients who appreciate the exceptional craftsmanship and luxurious finishes.

From early work experience at a local joinery shop to representing the UK in the World SkillBuild competition in Luxembourg, Joe trained with top firms in London, including Raphael Contracting LTD for four years. He later joined EE Smith Contracting, who offered financial study support, even as Joe contended with debilitating sciatica, which temporarily hindered his ability to work. Nevertheless, his drive to become a leading figure in the industry never wavered.

In its first year of operation, Surrey Signature Spaces achieved a turnover of £180,000, reflecting strong market demand and client satisfaction. Subsequent business growth has been bolstered by a partnership with a renowned interior designer to deliver a range of high-end projects, cementing its position in the sector.

Surrey Signature Spaces’ rebrand is not merely a new look but a renewed promise to deliver unparalleled luxury in every piece of furniture crafted. The company invites clients to experience the finest in bespoke carpentry and joinery, where every project is a masterpiece of design and functionality.

For further information or bespoke enquiries, please contact info@surreysignaturespaces.co.uk.