Special Yoga Commemorates 20 Years and Announces Ambitious Global Expansion

Special Yoga, a pioneering leader in therapeutic yoga, founded by Jyoti Manuel, is celebrating its 20th anniversary with the announcement of an ambitious global expansion. This expansion aims to address anxiety and enhance mental health for children and families globally.

Jyoti Manuel, a visionary in the field of therapeutic yoga, has spent over 40 years harnessing yoga’s transformative power for children with special needs. Her journey began at 17 with a profound experience in London before moving to New York, where she first discovered yoga as a potent vehicle for healing. Upon returning to the UK in the late 1980s, Jyoti adapted yoga practices to meet a wide range of needs, including autism, ADHD, Down Syndrome, cerebral palsy, and visual impairments.

In 2002, Jyoti launched the UK’s first yoga training programme for children, driven by her deep passion for helping children develop focus, regulation, and well-being through yoga. Special Yoga was established as a registered charity, swiftly gaining recognition and support from high-profile patrons such as Samantha Cameron and Trudy Styler. Despite facing financial challenges that led to the charity’s temporary closure, Jyoti’s unwavering commitment led to the successful reinvention of Special Yoga as a remote training school during the COVID-19 pandemic. This adaptation enabled Special Yoga to reach thousands of practitioners and positively impact hundreds of thousands of children worldwide.

Looking towards 2025, Special Yoga plans to extend its reach to Spain, Mexico, Austria, and French Canada. This global initiative responds to increasing interest from senior practitioners, NHS paediatric provisions, schools, and academy trusts, underlining the growing recognition of Special Yoga’s impactful work. Jyoti Manuel recently highlighted Special Yoga’s achievements at a major conference on learning disabilities and autism at Birmingham Children’s and Women’s Hospital.

In addition to her work with Special Yoga, Jyoti Manuel is a prominent advocate in the field, having contributed to parliamentary discussions as a leader of the APG Yoga in Society’s education pillar, and appeared on numerous podcasts. She is also writing her second book on special parenting, love, and yoga, following her acclaimed 2014 publication, Spiritual Teachings of Yoga.

Reflecting on Special Yoga’s mission, Jyoti Manuel said: “The world is grappling with increased levels of anxiety, trauma, and dis-regulation affecting both children and adults. Special Yoga’s mission has never been more critical, and our global expansion will allow us to extend our healing practices to more communities in need.”

One of Jyoti’s most fulfilling experiences is witnessing children surpass milestones previously deemed unattainable. A heartwarming example is the story of Charlie, who brought her 4-year-old son with complex needs and visual impairment to Special Yoga. Within six months, her son began walking, enabling them to explore life together in ways they never thought possible. This transformation has profoundly impacted both their lives.

For more information, visit Special Yoga’s website, follow them on Instagram at @specialyogaglobal, and connect on Facebook at Special Yoga.