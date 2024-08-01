Maker&Son Launches Innovative Circular Initiative for Sustainable Sofas

Maker&Son, a leader in sustainable luxury furniture, proudly announces the launch of their Circular Initiative. This programme enables customers to donate or resell their Maker&Son sofas, which will then be refreshed and sold at a pre-loved price.

This initiative aligns with Maker&Son’s dedication to creating products designed to last a lifetime, focusing on extending the lifecycle of their sofas, reducing waste, and providing high-quality, sustainable furniture options. The Circular Initiative offers an eco-friendly solution, making Maker&Son’s luxurious craftsmanship and timeless designs accessible to a wider audience.

Bradley Coulson, Managing Director of Maker&Son, shared his excitement about the initiative:

“At Maker&Son, we believe it is important to take responsibility for the items we produce. While all our furniture is built to last a lifetime, sometimes life changes and with it our living arrangements and the needs we have for furniture in our homes. We find that our sofas are often handed down or passed on through families and friends, and our new Circular Initiative provides a natural extension to this. By widening the opportunity to own a ‘pre-loved’ piece of furniture to new audiences over time we can prolong and future-proof the lifecycle of our sofas further as well as offer an alternative to buying new – with items being refreshed and resold at a lower price point than our newly made-to-order pieces.”

Olivia, Head of Product Development at Maker&Son, highlighted the careful process involved in refreshing each sofa:

“We take immense pride in creating long-lasting, timeless furniture using the highest quality natural materials and value the craftsmanship and time that goes into making each piece. As part of our work to create a more sustainable landscape within the luxury furniture industry, we are continuously exploring new and innovative ways to extend the use of our furniture wherever possible. Through our Circular Initiative, we ensure that every item sent to us is carefully inspected, restored, and refreshed to meet our exacting standards. This process will allow us to maintain the high quality and unparalleled levels of comfort that our brand is known for well into the future.”

Starting from September 2024, customers who wish to participate in the Circular Initiative can register their Maker&Son sofas for evaluation. Once approved, these sofas will be thoroughly refurbished and listed for sale on the Maker&Son website.

For more information on the Circular Initiative, visit makerandson.com or contact the UK team at newenquiries.uk@makerandson.com or call 0800 808 5408.