Baldwins Travel Wins Regional and National Accolades in 2024

Baldwins Travel is pleased to announce that it has been honoured with two prestigious accolades at the Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards this year. The company received the awards for Travel Agent of the Year for London and South East England 2024 and Small High Street Agency of the Year 2024.

The awards ceremony, held at the Westminster Park Plaza Hotel in London, saw Managing Director Nick Marks and nine team members representing Baldwins Travel. The group was elated to be recognised both regionally and nationally, a testament to their hard work and dedication.

Nick Marks expressed his delight, saying, “We are thrilled to have won these awards not only for our region but also at a national level. We are passionate about travel, expanding our high street presence in the last 10 months with new branches open in Haywards Heath, Westerham, and Grantham! The awards are a testament to the hard work and dedication of ALL our team. Winning these coveted awards is truly amazing, and these awards are wholly theirs.”

The Travel Weekly Agent Achievement Awards are recognised as the leading event celebrating excellence in the travel sector in the UK and Ireland, honouring the best travel agencies and agents. These awards celebrate exceptional achievements across various categories and specialisations.

The prestigious ceremony, attended by over 700 guests, featured radio and television personality Jordan North and Travel Weekly’s editor-in-chief Lucy Huxley as hosts. Sponsored by Celestyal, the winners were determined through votes from travel industry suppliers such as tour operators, airlines, cruise lines, and tourist boards, with expert panels adjudicating specific categories.

Travel Weekly is a prominent multimedia company and magazine within the UK travel industry, known for its extensive presence in print, digital, and event platforms.