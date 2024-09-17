Renowned Asbestos Solicitor Rebecca Ryan Joins Humphreys & Co.

Humphreys & Co., a leading law firm specialising in asbestos compensation claims, is proud to announce the addition of highly-regarded solicitor Rebecca (Becky) Ryan to its esteemed asbestos claims team. This strategic hire strengthens Humphreys & Co.’s reputation as a top law firm for handling mesothelioma, asbestosis, and other asbestos-related disease cases.

Rebecca Ryan joins the firm as an Associate Solicitor in the Industrial Disease department. With more than 15 years of experience in industrial disease litigation and personal injury claims, Rebecca brings a wealth of expertise. She holds Senior Litigator status with the Association of Personal Injury Lawyers (APIL) and is accredited as an APIL Occupational and Asbestos Disease specialist.

Over her career, Rebecca has secured millions of pounds in compensation for her clients, specialising in asbestos-related conditions including mesothelioma, asbestos-related lung cancer, pleural thickening, and asbestosis. Her experience also includes a broad range of workplace diseases, with particular focus on women affected by asbestos-related illnesses.

Known for her compassionate and professional approach, Rebecca guides injured individuals and their families through the litigation process with care. She has contributed to drop-in clinics and legal support groups, demonstrating her commitment to those impacted by asbestos-related conditions.

Led by partner Rhiannon Davies, the asbestos claims team at Humphreys & Co. has an outstanding record of achieving significant compensation for clients exposed to asbestos in the workplace. In the past three years alone, they have recovered over £8.5 million in compensation for their clients.

“We are delighted to welcome Rebecca Ryan to our team,” said Rhiannon Davies. “Her extensive experience, specialist accreditations, and compassionate approach to client care will be invaluable as we continue to fight for compensation on behalf of our clients.”

Humphreys & Co. serves clients across the UK and internationally who have been diagnosed with asbestos-related diseases caused by workplace exposure. The firm’s dedication to providing compassionate legal support has earned it recognition in the Legal 500 Leading Clients’ Guide to Solicitors.

The firm offers free initial assessments and has decades of experience securing significant compensation for mesothelioma patients and their families.

For more information about Humphreys & Co.’s asbestos claims services, visit www.humphreys.co.uk/personal/asbestosis-mesothelioma/ or contact the office directly.