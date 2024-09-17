AMOpportunities Appoints John Danaher, MD, MBA, as Chief Executive Officer

AMOpportunities, a leading name in healthcare education, is proud to announce the appointment of John Danaher, MD, MBA, as its new Chief Executive Officer, effective from 15 August 2024. Danaher comes with a wealth of experience in the medical and education industries, as well as a demonstrated history of successfully leading organisations through key growth phases.

Danaher previously served AMOpportunities as an Advisor and Chair of the Board, and his transition to CEO comes at an important time for the company. AMO is currently focusing on working more directly with healthcare schools and programmes, as well as delivering workforce solutions for hospitals and other healthcare providers.

With more than 30 years in healthcare and education, Danaher’s career includes positions such as faculty member at Harvard Medical School and Harvard School of Public Health, and Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at Stanford University Medical Center. His leadership experience also spans roles as President at Kaplan, Elsevier, and Adtalem, where he was instrumental in enhancing student outcomes through digital advancements. He was also part of the founding management team at WebMD and served as a White House Fellow.

“Joining AMO is an incredible opportunity to lead a talented team and continue the company’s work eliminating bottlenecks in healthcare education,” stated Danaher. “I am excited to work with the board, our employees, and our customers to build on the strong foundation that has been established and to lead AMO’s clinical training solutions into an industry standard.”

Danaher succeeds Kyle Swinsky, who has served as CEO since co-founding the company in 2013. Under Swinsky’s leadership, AMOpportunities has developed into a prominent online clinical training platform, enjoying 11 consecutive years of growth. The company has helped thousands of students and numerous universities meet their clinical education needs. Swinsky will remain with the company as President and Co-Founder, continuing to serve on the Board of Directors and assisting with the transition.

“We are thrilled to welcome John Danaher to AMOpportunities,” remarked Swinsky. “His experience in leading world-class education companies with his strategic vision and deep understanding of our industry make him the perfect fit to lead our company to its next phases of growth.”