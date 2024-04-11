BitePRO Unveils Innovative STRONGTEX Anti-Ligature Clothing Line

Protective clothing specialist BitePRO has announced the launch of STRONGTEX, its latest line of advanced anti-ligature clothing.

Renowned for safeguarding healthcare workers, other public-facing professionals, and at-risk individuals, BitePRO’s reputation has grown significantly over recent years.

Robert Kaiser, the Founder and CEO of the company, remarked: “We had two key objectives that led to the creation of STRONGTEX. Primarily, we wanted to reduce the risk of individuals taking their own lives within healthcare and custodial settings. Secondly, we wanted to achieve that by creating a range of dependable and comfortable anti-ligature clothing. We know that comfort is extremely important, as it will help support individuals wearing such garment in retaining their identity, dignity and promote their recovery. It will also help to increase their sense of self-worth, especially when the garment is being worn over a longer period.”

He added: “We believe that the more comfortable such a garment is, the less severe the behavioural disturbance the person may demonstrate, and that this likely will to reduce the risk that person may represent to themselves and others.”

An invitation has been extended to view a video interview with the company’s CEO Robert Kaiser and Director of Business Development Jim Still, available at www.youtube.com/watch?v=B5zfLB5dKRk.

The ultra-durable material used in all STRONGTEX items significantly reduces the possibility of the wearer forming a sufficiently long ligature to attach to a fixed point or ingest a ligature, aiming to curb self-injurious behaviour or suicide in involuntarily secluded individuals in healthcare or custodial environments.

STRONGTEX is designed for resilience and safety; it is machine washable at 71°C, flame-resistant, long-lasting, and resistant to tearing. It has undergone exhaustive testing against international benchmarks like ISO 13937, which evaluates fabric tear resistance.

Looking ahead, BitePRO plans to introduce customisation options for their garments, including new fabric colours or design modifications. The expansion will also encompass anti-ligature bedding, set to join the collection in late 2024.