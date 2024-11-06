Dr. Hande Ulusal Reports Growing Demand for Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty

Dr. Hande Ulusal, a leading dermatologist, notes that non-surgical rhinoplasty, commonly known as the non-surgical nose job, is gaining popularity for its ability to provide natural-looking enhancements with minimal downtime.

The demand for non-surgical aesthetic treatments has increased dramatically in recent years, as more people seek to achieve youthful, natural results without surgery. Dr. Hande Ulusal, a prominent dermatologist specialising in non-surgical aesthetics, highlights the growing interest in treatments such as lip fillers, pigmentation correction, and laser skin rejuvenation.

This rising trend reflects a broader societal preference for treatments that deliver immediate results with little recovery time. According to the PMFA Journal, non-surgical facial rejuvenation has expanded rapidly over the last two to three decades, meeting the demand for quick, effective enhancements. The UK non-surgical aesthetic market is currently valued at around £3.6 billion annually.

Popularity of Non-Surgical Rhinoplasty on the Rise

Non-surgical rhinoplasty, or the non-surgical nose job, is becoming one of the most sought-after treatments in non-surgical aesthetics. It offers a fast, non-invasive option for patients wanting to reshape their nose, particularly for nasal bridge corrections and tip lifts. This procedure avoids the lengthy recovery periods and higher costs associated with surgery. Lip fillers, especially among younger individuals, are also in high demand, as they provide naturally fuller, hydrated lips.

Laser skin rejuvenation has gained popularity as well, with its ability to stimulate collagen, reduce wrinkles, and firm the skin. Advances in laser technology allow for personalised treatments, addressing specific signs of ageing and promoting skin renewal. For pigmentation issues, laser treatments and chemical peels offer effective solutions for sun damage and age-related concerns, delivering faster, longer-lasting results.

Qualified Practitioners Key to Safe Non-Surgical Nose Jobs

Dr. Hande Ulusal stresses the importance of choosing qualified professionals for these treatments to ensure safe and effective results. “While treatments like non-surgical rhinoplasty do not involve invasive procedures, they should only be performed by qualified professionals. Proper training and experience are essential to achieving the best results and avoiding health risks in non-surgical nose jobs,” she says.

Non-surgical rejuvenation offers patients a straightforward and effective path to youthful, natural-looking enhancements without the need for surgery.