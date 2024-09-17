Groundbreaking electric hydrofoiling vessel revealed, featuring a fully equipped cabin and interior for the first time.

The vessel will open up new possibilities for water travel, offering superior comfort and efficiency – comparable to introducing private transport in a world dominated by ferries.

The VS—9’s design is specifically crafted to harness the benefits of hydrofoil technology, fostering a deeper connection between passengers and their environment.

The onboard experience of the VS—9 transforms marine travel with a luxurious cabin inspired by premium automotive design, delivering an ultra-smooth ride similar to a quiet, waterborne airplane.

Vessev, a global leader in sustainable marine technology, has unveiled its VS—9 electric hydrofoil, complete with a cabin and interior for the first time, as it enters the final phase of sea trials ahead of commercial certification. Production of the VS—9 is already underway, with the first vessel set to serve New Zealand’s largest ferry operator, Fullers360.

With its sleek cabin design and unmatched comfort, offering an experience more akin to flying than traditional boating, the nine-meter VS—9 can transport 10 passengers at a service speed of 25 knots, opening up new possibilities for water transport and tourism.

Opening New Horizons

While traditional passenger vessels have grown larger to ensure comfort, Vessev’s VS—9 offers a different approach. CEO Eric Laakmann explains: “Traditionally, larger vessels are needed to provide a comfortable ride by absorbing wave impacts. The VS—9, however, flies above the waves, delivering the comfort of a large vessel on a nimble platform that can dock and charge at almost any marina.”

He added, “Think of today’s waterways as roads where ferries are like buses. The VS—9 introduces a limo-like experience, offering point-to-point service alongside traditional ferries. It’s a whole new transportation model, now made feasible with the advancements in this technology.”

Redefining On-Water Travel

Designed with input from Fullers360 and its decarbonization team NetZero Maritime, the VS—9 offers smooth, quiet travel, shielded from the elements. At low speeds, it remains stabilized by its underwater foiling system, while at higher speeds, the carbon fiber hull lifts 50cm above the water, gliding smoothly over waves and wakes.

The cabin, inspired by premium automotive design, is spacious and comfortable, featuring high-quality materials and panoramic windows for an immersive travel experience. Laakmann explains, “Our goal was to connect passengers with their journey and surroundings. With seating for 10 and ample standing room, the VS—9 delivers a seamless, intimate experience.”

Vessev’s lead designer, Alain Brideson, noted, “We aimed for a design that is both functional and elegant. Every surface was meticulously crafted, with a focus on simplicity and flow within the cabin.”

Fullers360 CEO Mike Horne added, “The experience of flying on the VS—9 and relaxing in its beautifully designed interior is unparalleled. We’re excited to see the vessel nearing its first commercial journey on the Waitematā and look forward to future electric foiling vessels.”

The Versatile VS—9 Platform

Although initially configured for premium transport, the VS—9 platform is designed to be adaptable. Its flat-wing catamaran design allows for various configurations, from eco-resort transfers to yacht tenders and water limousines.

Laakmann added, “Interest in the VS—9 has come from various sectors, including passenger transport, eco-tourism, and recreational boating. We’re eager to explore new variations that cater to different needs while supporting a more sustainable future.”

A Promising Future

Building on the success of the VS—9, Vessev is already planning larger foiling vessels capable of carrying more passengers on diverse routes. The team is scaling up production, with several new models in development.

After its initial launch in May and full completion in August, the VS—9 is undergoing sea trials in Auckland’s Westhaven Marina before receiving certification from Maritime New Zealand. This first VS—9 marks a pivotal moment in the transition to sustainable maritime travel.

“As of today, very few people have experienced an electric hydrofoiling vessel,” Laakmann concluded. “In ten years, as this technology becomes widespread, that’s all going to change.”