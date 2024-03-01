Flyla.com Sets Sights on European Expansion with Strategic Airline Partnerships

Flyla.com, the leading online portal for student flight bookings, is excited to reveal its strategic expansion across Europe, supported by strategic partnerships with premier airlines. The year 2023 was a landmark for Flyla.com, with the company expanding its customer base by four times and significantly increasing the revenue of its airline partners. The firm now aims for even greater achievements.

What’s New at Flyla.com:

Global Expansion: Flyla.com is debuting a multi-currency feature for its users in Poland, the Czech Republic, Scandinavia, and the UK, making flight bookings for international students more straightforward than ever.

Enhanced Partnerships: The platform proudly announces distribution agreements with global travel leaders such as Ulysse, Pion (formerly known as Studentbeans), ISIC, and bus2alps, and new airline partnerships with Star Alliance member LOT Polish Airlines, Norway's Wideroe, and Scotland's Loganair.

Commitment to Sustainability: Flyla.com has consistently prioritized more sustainable flying by offsetting the carbon emissions of each flight booked on the platform. The platform is now intensifying this commitment by offering users the option to choose the exact project they wish to support with their carbon offset. An impressive 72.9% of users have already engaged with this feature.

Ben Shaw, CEO of Flyla.com, shared his excitement for the expansion, stating, “This marks a significant milestone for Flyla.com. Our advanced carbon compensation system is now available to an audience of over 20 million European students in addition to the many new routes we exclusively serve student fight content on. This is a huge step forward for students, us and carbon-conscious flying.”

Amy McLean from Loganair commented on the collaboration, saying, “Working with Flyla will simplify the process for students to find discounted fares for some of our most sought-after routes.”

Amit Ray, Director DACH markets, Italy & India at LOT Polish Airlines, expressed, “We are happy to partner with Flyla giving customers what they value.”

Flyla.com is more than a platform for discounted flights; it aims to make travel more accessible and sustainable. Keep an eye out for further developments as we continue to innovate and expand our service offerings.