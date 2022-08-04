11 Things Not To Do In Dubai Or You’ll Land In Deep Trouble On Your Vacay In 2022

We all know that Dubai is one of the most famous vacation destinations. This is because of the sheer beauty of the topography and the diversity of people living there. the country of black gold, where spotting a few luxury cars on the road, isn’t as exciting anymore. However, there are things that you should be wary of if you’re visiting Dubai for the holidays. Today we are going to talk about eleven such things that can get you in deep trouble in Dubai. So without further ado, let’s jump right in.

Avoid using your left hand as much

The first thing that you should take note of when you’re in Dubai, is the hands you use. In countries like Dubai and India, we all know that people have considered the use of the left hand unclean for most purposes. This idea stems from the concept of cleaning up before toilet paper came into existence. This act has turned the left hand into a taboo, in middle eastern and south Asian countries. This is why if you’re a left-handed person, practicing to be ambidextrous in public, is what you should be looking forward to.

Avoid PDA

If you’re planning to go on a sweet vacation in Dubai with your better half, then keep this pointer in mind. Amongst other things, indulging in PDA when you’re in Dubai, can land you in jail. A lot of foreigners who came to visit have faced these consequences and hence we highly urge you not to join the bandwagon. Kissing and holding hands in public is considered socially unacceptable in Dubai, which is a bit restrictive, but the beauty is worth it. However, you are allowed to do everything in privacy, without shame or remorse.

Do not cuss in public

If you’re from the western part of the world, we can understand your need to cuss. However, if we were you, visiting Dubai, we would keep those words shut inside our mouths. People of Dubai see cussing as a really bad social performance and hence are strictly against it. If you’re a foreigner, you can end up in jail for cursing in public,, and hence we would urge you to avoid it. Cursing in public has never been a thing in the Middle East, which is why they still don’t accept “outsiders’ ‘ coming and changing their processes. If you’re visiting to have fun with friends, then make sure you don’t cuss in front of anyone else.

Do not take photographs without permission

Unlike a lot of other places in the world, taking photographs everywhere is not acceptable in Dubai. You can only take photographs in some parts of the country, while others don’t quite oblige. The reason for this is that people of the Middle East don’t like the act of clicking photographs everywhere and hence are against the act itself. If you’re in Dubai roaming around with a camera, be ready to face the consequences. However, if you’re unsure, ask for permission, we’re sure people would allow you to take pictures back home.

Do not carry all your medicines

If you’re someone who has been prescribed a lot of medicines, think twice before visiting the UAE. This is because Dubai has a strict anti-drug policy. They restrict the influx of unnecessary and illicit drugs into the state. If found, then you can be charged with up to 4 years of jail time. We highly recommend you carry a prescription for the drug if you must. Airports are usually on high alert and can take strict action against you if you try to sneak in even an anti-anxiety pill.

Do not eat in public during Ramadan

During the month of Ramadan, Muslims around the city prohibit eating in public places. You cannot be seen even munching in your cars, or even having chewing gums on the street. You have to be well aware of this fact before visiting Dubai during Ramadan. A lot of foreigners have been caught and given a warning for the same. However, you can eat in the restaurants that have screened off the eating area, as to not be seen during the month of Ramadan. Also, you can eat in the comfort of your hotel rooms as well. You can also check for some of the best hotel booking apps to book your hotel at the best price.

Avoid making rude hand gestures in Dubai

While it might be okay to use rude hand gestures while driving, doing so in Dubai can end you up in big trouble. People often rent sports cars for a day and whilst enjoying the thrill, are often offended by the locals. However, you have to control your anger when you’re in Dubai, as otherwise, you can ruin your vacation.

Do not bring prohibited items

Bringing prohibited items like pork, or bacon, and other food items that carry the same will end you up in jail. Other things including women’s fashion magazines and adult books can also ruin your vacation before it even starts.

Do not disrespect the royal family of Dubai in public

If you have a conflict of opinions with the people of the royal family of Dubai, then keep these ideas to yourselves. Disrespecting the royal family of Dubai in public is considered very offensive and hence is often abstained from. This can also land you up in jail if you’re not careful.

Do not stay together in a hotel if you’re unmarried

Amongst other things, staying together with your partner in a hotel, when you’re unmarried is not socially acceptable in Dubai. If you wish to spend time with your loved one, make sure you have two different hotel rooms booked before your visit.

Do not miss to visit the top tourist spots

The only point of coming to Dubai is to fill your heart with the beauty that it has to offer. Dubai is one of the most beautiful places in the world, which is why missing out on the opportunity of going to all the famous tourist spots is something you should never do.

Conclusion

If you’re planning on visiting Dubai and are looking for pointers, then the ones on the list must suffice. The ones that we have mentioned on this list are to be very carefully threaded through as these are serious issues in the UAE. if you don’t want to abide by their rules, it will be best for you to not visit. However, if you want to, then keep the above-mentioned things in mind. Till then, keep scrolling and spread the word.