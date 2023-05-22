Essential Camping Packing List Revealed as Nearly Half of Brits Go Camping Annually

According to a recent camping poll conducted by Ubuy, almost half of Brits go camping at least once a year. The study, which surveyed 2,000 Brits, also revealed that the Lake District is their favorite camping spot.

While nearly half of Brits camp annually, some individuals go even more frequently. For over 10% of people, camping is a regular activity that they engage in at least every two months, resulting in an average of six trips per year.

With many people planning their first-ever camping trips this year, Ubuy, an online shopping platform, has compiled a comprehensive list of essential camping gear. They believe it’s important to list the essentials for first-time campers but also include non-essential items that enhance the camping experience.

A spokesperson from Ubuy stated, “We added things to our list that are non-essential but help make the trip enjoyable. For example, a mini speaker. Over a third of Brits use Spotify, and you don’t even need a signal to listen to music with an app like that. So we included entertainment options and other things that you might want!”

Here’s the essentials and entertainment list provided by Ubuy for your camping trip:

Essentials:

Tents and other tent components

A mallet

Spare tent pegs

Sleeping bags

Sleeping mats

Torches and lanterns

Pillows

Extra blankets

Camping chairs and table

Water container

A cooking stove

Gas for your stove (or wood/charcoal for cooking on fire)

Crockery and cutlery

Pans

Coolbox and ice for keeping food fresh

Camping kettle

Bowl for washing up

Heatproof glove

Sun cream

Insect repellent

Small first aid kit

Hand sanitiser

Towel

Toiletries

Portable charging device for essential devices

Entertainment (non-essentials but fun):

Mini Bluetooth speaker or pair of headphones for music

iPad or similar device with downloaded movies

Pack of cards

Football

Board games (travel editions)

Frisbee

Good pair of hiking boots for walking

Paddleboard (if camping by water and space permits)

Paper and pens for drawing/writing/colouring (for both kids and adults)

The spokesperson at Ubuy concluded, “As camping season approaches in the UK, we hope everyone planning a trip has a brilliant time.”

Note: The article is based on a camping poll conducted by Ubuy, an online shopping platform, and includes their recommended essentials and entertainment items for a camping trip.