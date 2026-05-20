The United-American Airlines Merger That Never Was — and Why Scott Kirby Went Public Anyway

Observing a CEO lose a sale in real time and then continue to discuss it is instructive. Scott Kirby’s proposal to merge United Airlines and American Airlines, which was presented to the Trump administration in early 2026, escalated to American’s board, and publicly rejected within weeks, was the kind of business decision that typically doesn’t make it past its initial private “no.” Most executives would have blamed a leak, quietly left, and moved on. Kirby headed in the opposite direction. Even though the agreement was legally dead, he released the justification, defended it in interviews, and presented a “big, bold vision” for the united business. In a sense, that decision was the more intriguing aspect of the narrative.

On its own, the merger reasoning wasn’t irrational. The size needed to compete with international flag carriers, such as Emirates, Singapore Airlines, Qatar, and the main European groups, is just greater than any single U.S. airline currently has, according to Kirby, a former senior executive at American before joining United. His case was based on long-haul traffic statistics, which show that foreign carriers continue to earn a disproportionate amount of premium-cabin revenue on routes into the United States. According to his projections, a combined United-American would boost the capacity of the domestic economy overall, provide service to smaller communities, and generate tens of thousands of unionized employment. By itself, none of that is clearly a bad case.

Naturally, the regulatory structure was the issue. Through a series of mergers approved by the Justice Department under both Democratic and Republican administrations, the American airline sector has been consolidated into four major carriers during the past 20 years: Delta, American, United, and Southwest. At the time, each approval was presented as the final feasible consolidation that the market could accept. Depending on how you count, a carrier with between 35 and 40 percent of the total domestic capacity would have resulted from the merger of the second and third largest of the surviving majors. Regardless of whose party is in power in the White House, that statistic does not survive any contemporary antitrust review.

The American response was as clear-cut as it gets when it comes to popular rejection. According to Robert Isom, the concept is “bad for customers, bad for the industry, and ultimately bad for American Airlines.” The wording was intentional. It addressed every stakeholder that regulators usually consider in airline disputes, and it gave Kirby no leeway to claim that American was just being aggressive. President Trump voiced doubts. Almost unanimously, bipartisan politicians expressed opposition, which is typically a challenging coalition to put together these days. Within three weeks after being proposed, the agreement was, by all accounts, dead.

Observing Kirby’s subsequent public push gives the impression that he wasn’t actually attempting to bring the merger back to life. He was attempting to start a new dialogue about scale in American aviation. What Kirby has called a “subtraction” paradigm was used to assess previous airline mergers: the amount of competitiveness lost, the number of routes that overlap, and the number of hubs that duplicate. He tried to recast the topic in terms of “addition”—what is gained in terms of international leverage, what is enlarged in terms of underserved local markets, and what is created in terms of union employment. This time, the framing was ineffective. However, it’s the kind of argument that, when planted repeatedly and in public, might change how the next attempt—by him or someone else—is perceived.

In a manner that a private denial would not have, Kirby’s choice to go public also put pressure on American leadership. In response to Kirby’s vision, the leader of American’s pilots union expressed his frustration by stating that it was precisely the kind of “bold vision” that American’s present management lacks. In a field where union ties frequently outlive executive terms, that statement is significant. The post-pandemic operating environment, including labor shortages, infrastructure limitations, the sluggish recovery in long-haul international markets, and the enduring perception that the legacy carriers are losing ground to better-funded Middle Eastern and Asian competitors, is another source of frustration for the U.S. airline industry.

The United-American Airlines

Later in the decade, the merger discussion might resurface in some capacity. Compared to the United States, American strategic options are more limited, especially when it comes to transatlantic and transpacific routes. In terms of margins, Delta has consistently outperformed both competitors. Southwest is facing structural difficulties of its own. There will always be pressure on American to find a partner, whether it be Alaska, JetBlue, or eventually one of the European companies through a more comprehensive joint venture. It’s possible that some of the words authorities will employ the next time a U.S. airline boss attempts to further consolidate was seeded by Kirby’s public framing.

The larger pattern is difficult to ignore. Since deregulation in 1978, American aviation has alternated between vigorous antitrust enforcement and aggressive consolidation, depending on the political climate and the carriers’ financial situation at any given time. The stance of the present administration lies in the middle. Bold aviation deal-making has directly piqued Trump’s interest. Even under his leadership, the Justice Department has demonstrated no desire to further consolidate legacy carriers. Kirby attempted to thread that needle. He was not entirely successful. By going public, he ensured that the subsequent attempt wouldn’t begin from scratch. The next few years will determine whether that proves to be his most significant move of the year.