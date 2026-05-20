The Economic Reckoning Nobody in Washington Will Acknowledge , America Spent the Last Decade Borrowing Against Its Future

The U.S. national debt is the most recent example of a certain type of figure that becomes meaningless the more you examine it. Almost $39 trillion. The majority of people, including the majority of members of Congress, no longer intuitively understand the practical implications of that figure. On the U.S. Debt Clock, which has unintentionally become one of the nation’s most popular public financial dashboards, it scrolls upward at a speed that the brain can register but not truly comprehend. The numbers are moving too fast. The political discourse is moving too slowly. The most significant financial issue the US has faced since World War II is located somewhere between those two rhythms.

It is worthwhile to take your time with the chronology. Prior to the financial crisis in 2008, the amount of publicly held debt in the United States was less than $10 trillion. The 2008 and 2009 bailouts caused it to soar. Due to the 2010s’ sluggish recovery, deficits remained significantly higher than usual during peacetime. They were expanded by the 2017 tax cuts. Apart from global wars, the pandemic stimulus of 2020 and 2021 resulted in the biggest fiscal expansion in a single year in American history. The pattern has been maintained during the last three years by the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS Act, the infrastructure law, and the other foreign aid and supplemental defense packages. The working consensus in Washington currently views annual deficits in the $1.78 trillion level as structurally normal. Before this decade, they weren’t typical.

Interest has a major role in the squeeze’s mechanics. Every year, a sizable portion of US debt matures and must be refinanced at current rates. This required rolling over expiring debt into securities with incredibly low returns for the most of the post-2008 era, often close to zero and sometimes below it due to inflation. That time has passed. Both the newly issued debt and the refinanced old debt have interest rates that the Treasury hasn’t paid in a generation. Depending on the month, net interest payments fall between the defense budget and Social Security, making them one of the biggest categories of federal spending. Speaking with professionals who keep track of these figures, there’s a sense that the U.S. fiscal stance has gone beyond what it was aware of.

Even without the dramatic moniker, Ray Dalio’s “death spiral” concept has garnered a lot of attention and merits careful consideration. The reasoning is straightforward. When a government must borrow money to pay interest, interest is added to the new debt it issues to cover that interest, which necessitates further borrowing, and so on. In a single year, the cycle is not disastrous. The cumulative effect is corrosive. The depth of the Treasury market, the reserve currency status of the dollar, and the global demand for U.S. debt have shielded the United States from the repercussions that other nations experience when they get to this stage. There is insulation. It’s also not limitless.

In contrast to a few years ago, Wall Street has started to take attention. The U.S. debt is headed near the low $40 trillion mark by the end of the decade, according to a recent public statement made by Goldman Sachs’ David Solomon. For the past two years, Jamie Dimon of JPMorgan has cautioned about the long-term viability of the present budgetary track. In private discussions, bond market dealers describe a situation where Treasury auctions are silently extending to absorb the supply. A greater portion of new debt issuance has been absorbed by the domestic financial system as a result of foreign buyers, especially China and Japan, which have historically been the two biggest foreign holders, steadily but not aggressively lowering their net positions.

The silence can be explained by the political bottleneck. Reducing entitlement spending, raising taxes generally, or changing the structure of significant federal programs in ways that both parties have spent decades viewing as politically poisonous would all be necessary for meaningful deficit reduction in the United States. Since the early 2000s, the Republican Party has operated under the premise that tax cuts are self-sustaining through economic expansion. In previous cycles, the Democratic Party has depended on the notion that targeted tax hikes on high earnings may finance expanding programs without causing wider financial hardship. The underlying math has not supported either set of assumptions. Neither side has expressed a desire to seriously reexamine them.

The Economic Reckoning Nobody in Washington Will Acknowledge , America Spent the Last Decade Borrowing Against Its Future

Observing this from the outside, it seems as though Washington is silently hoping that someone else would find a solution to a problem that is too big for the current alliances to handle. In this story, growth will eventually surpass debt accumulation. Demand from overseas will persist. Gains in productivity from AI will increase tax receipts. The social compact will need to be rewritten by both parties due to some external shock. Perhaps. The bond market typically doesn’t offer much notice when it decides to reprice, and the history of fiscal crises in developed economies indicates that the resolution usually comes from the bond market rather than from political consensus.

The larger pattern is difficult to ignore. The future has become a sort of perpetual borrowing horizon since the US has been borrowing against it for so long. Politicians have expected that the structural reform would be handled by the next generation. In the meantime, the figures have kept growing. It’s unclear if the nation will reach Dalio’s pivotal moment this decade, the following decade, or at a later time. It’s more obvious that the discussion won’t take place in terms of generational justice or financial responsibility when it does. It will be discussed in terms of forced choices, auction failures, and interest rates. Washington has avoided that discussion for a long time. The Treasury market is beginning to indicate that it might not be able to continue avoiding it.