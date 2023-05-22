Cahootz Announces Upcoming Launch of Property Investment Platform, Offering Fractional Ownership of Greenwich Peninsula Rental Property

Cahootz Group Ltd has announced the imminent launch of its innovative fractional property investment platform, which aims to make property ownership more accessible and remove barriers to entry in the buy-to-let market.

In the past, investing in property has been complex, time-consuming, and expensive, limiting opportunities for many potential investors. Cahootz seeks to revolutionize the property investment market by introducing fractional ownership of high-quality rental properties. Through the platform, investors can purchase fractions representing a percentage ownership of specific properties, giving them a share of net rental income and potential capital appreciation.

“Our goal at Cahootz is to disrupt the UK buy-to-let market and enable more people to benefit from long-term property ownership,” said Raymond Harte, Co-Founder and CEO of Cahootz Group Ltd. “Our platform not only allows users to invest and build diversified property portfolios more efficiently, but also simplifies the investment process, making it hassle-free.”

To launch the platform in the UK, Cahootz has partnered with Knight Dragon, an innovative property developer, to offer fractional ownership of rental properties located at Greenwich Peninsula. This £8.4 billion development is the largest regeneration project in Europe, transforming over 150 acres of land into a new urban neighbourhood with more than 17,000 homes and 48 acres of public green space. With thousands of residents already and many more expected, this riverside destination presents a prime investment opportunity.

Investors will have the opportunity to browse listings and invest in high-value London rental properties with a minimum investment starting from £2,750 (£5,500 for first-time investors). Cahootz will handle all legal and financial purchase processes, as well as ongoing property management on behalf of investors, who can monitor their portfolio through the Cahootz web application.

“At Cahootz, we are committed to complete transparency,” added Petri Kivinen, Co-Founder and CCO of Cahootz Group Ltd. “Investors will have full oversight of their properties, from purchase costs to a monthly breakdown of rental income and expenses, via their portfolio dashboard.”

Cahootz aims to provide a unique opportunity for individuals to invest in high-quality UK rental properties, whether they are first-time investors or experienced landlords looking to diversify their portfolios without taking on additional time commitments.

For more information about the Cahootz fractional property investment platform, please visit www.cahootz.com.