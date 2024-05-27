Millieside Therapy and Coaching Unveils New Book on the Impact of Pets on Wellbeing

Julie Fitzpatrick, the compassionate Founder of Millieside Therapy and Coaching, is set to launch a new book titled Great Paws and Unbreakable Bonds, inspired by her late dog, Luther.

This heartfelt narrative will encapsulate Luther’s profound influence on Julie’s life and the lives of others, featuring client testimonials illustrating Luther’s impact during therapy sessions.

Additionally, the book will showcase stories of how dogs have transformed the lives of countless individuals, further underscoring the enduring bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

Luther, affectionately referred to as her business partner, played a pivotal role in Julie’s practice, providing comfort and support to clients during therapy sessions. Luther passed in May 2023 and, the very next day, Julie found solace sitting beside Luther’s statue in her garden, feeling his presence and receiving a clear message. Subsequently, her next venture was born, a poignant book titled Great Paws and Unbreakable Bonds.

Inspired by his legacy, Julie embarked on a new venture, compelled by a divine message to share his story of impact in a forthcoming book set for release later this year.

Amidst the challenges of the global pandemic, Julie found herself at a crossroads after 35 years in a corporate role as a Project Manager. In August 2020, facing redundancy, she made a pivotal decision to reclaim her purpose and passion by venturing into the realm of therapy and coaching.

Recognising the limitations of a conventional 9-5 routine, Julie embarked on a courageous journey of self-discovery, investing over £80,000 in self-development courses and business mentoring to hone her skills and expertise.

Julie’s commitment to her transformational journey led her to prestigious platforms such as Big Business Events ‘Gold Circle’ Membership and Queens in Business, where she garnered accolades for her exceptional support and contributions. Her international best-selling co-authorship in the book Embrace Me, in collaboration with Queens in Business, further solidifies her impact on a global scale.

Central to Julie’s approach is her integration of hypnotherapy and rapid transformational therapy, leveraging the power of the subconscious mind alongside conscious coaching strategies to empower clients in overcoming stress, overwhelm, and fear. Through her innovative techniques, Julie has facilitated lasting change in the lives of hundreds of individuals, guiding them towards regained confidence, emotional well-being and becoming unstoppable.

In the wake of Luther’s passing, Julie’s spiritual journey unfolded, propelling her towards greater self-discovery and connection to her higher self. Despite the challenges of loss, Julie remains steadfast in her mission, continuing to evolve through ongoing self-development and embracing opportunities for growth, including public speaking engagements and collaborations aimed at inspiring others on their journey.

Today, Julie stands as a testament to the resilience of the human spirit, embodying the transformative power of embracing change and overcoming adversity. With Millieside Therapy and Coaching, she continues to uplift and empower individuals towards a life of fulfilment and purpose.

For more information, visit Julie Fitzpatrick on Instagram (@juliemillieside), or connect with Millieside Therapy and Coaching on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, and through their website at www.millieside.com.