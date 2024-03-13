Avallain Amplifies Its Influence with Key Investment in AI Solution, TeacherMatic

In a significant move today, Avallain, a trailblazer in the educational technology field for over twenty years, reiterated its commitment to the ethical application of generative AI within the educational sector through several crucial updates, including an important acquisition and the introduction of a new advisory board member.

Avallain has taken a significant step forward by acquiring TeacherMatic, a leading generative AI toolkit for educators in Europe, known for its rapid growth. This acquisition is aligned with Avallain’s extensive AI strategy, which includes innovative solutions for content remediation and copyright protection, integral components of its flagship content creation application, Avallain Author.

The comprehensive range of Avallain’s offerings enables publishers to fully exploit the capabilities of state-of-the-art generative AI technologies while adhering to educational, legal, and commercial protocols. TeacherMatic has successfully developed and assembled a robust collection of AI tools over the past year, facilitating educators worldwide in crafting customisable lesson plans, flashcards, schemes of work, and multiple-choice quizzes, all easily adaptable to various curricula. The integration of TeacherMatic into Avallain is poised to create a formidable alliance, blending pioneering technology with ethical standards in the application of generative AI in the educational arena.

Ursula Suter, Co-Founder and Executive Chairwoman at Avallain, remarked: “We see this joining of forces with TeacherMatic as a crucial step to counter the main risks from generative AI while also benefiting educators and education, in general, in a manner that will cater to high quality educational publishing and learning outcomes.

Peter Kilcoyne, MD at TeacherMatic, noted: “TeacherMatic was formed by a group of lifelong educators with the aim of making generative AI available and accessible to all teaching staff to help reduce workloads and improve creativity. We are delighted to have been acquired by Avalllain whose expertise and experience in terms of both education and technology will greatly enhance our future developments, improve TeacherMatic as a platform as well as engaging with new markets around the world.

In an exciting development, Avallain has also welcomed Professor Rose Luckin to its advisory board. With over three decades dedicated to the advancement and scrutiny of AI in Education, Rosemary (Rose) Luckin, a Professor at University College London and the founder of Educate Ventures Research (EVR), brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the team. Her expertise in the field of educational technology and AI is well-regarded.

Rose commented: “Avallain has, for many years, been the quality engine of education for publishers and content providers. I am delighted to support them and provide guidance and direction for Avallain’s products as we step forward into this exciting era of AI within education.”

Adding to its list of announcements, Avallain has officially launched the Avallain Lab, with John Traxler serving as the Academic Director. Traxler, esteemed for his contributions to the Commonwealth of Learning and UNESCO, will lead the lab established in 2023 to advance research and innovation in product development, spanning learner analytics, accessibility, and the ethical implementation of AI for educational purposes. The lab aims to bolster the efforts of Avallain’s partners and invites global collaborations to push the boundaries of innovation in education.

Avallain’s announcements today further solidify its commitment to the principled use of generative AI, already a cornerstone of its industry-leading content authoring tool, Avallain Author, and its recently launched SaaS Learning Management System, Avallain Magnet. Existing clients now have access to advanced tools capable of automating aspects of the editorial process while ensuring that the creative direction remains under the control of editors and learning designers.