Medicana Health Group’s Strategic Expansion into the UK’s Thriving Private Healthcare Sector

In an ambitious move, Medicana Health Group is set to broaden its horizons to the UK, bringing its renowned healthcare excellence to meet the surging demand for top-tier healthcare services.

Medicana Health Group, a vanguard in holistic healthcare services, is preparing to enhance the UK’s healthcare landscape by extending its acclaimed patient-first methodology and customised care solutions. This expansion is a direct response to the burgeoning interest in private healthcare and insurance post-COVID. Medicana is steadfast in its commitment to “active listening and personalised attention,” aimed at comprehensively understanding and meeting the unique requirements of each patient, thereby ensuring a tailored healthcare experience from the first consultation to the aftercare, aiming to set new precedents in UK private healthcare.

By focusing on “active listening and personalised attention at every stage of the patient’s journey,” Medicana Health Group commits to delivering a highly personalised and meticulously orchestrated patient experience, akin to their proven model in Türkiye, set to transform the standards of private healthcare in the UK.

Engaging with the £282 Billion UK Healthcare Market

The revival of the UK’s private healthcare sector in the post-COVID period of 2021 and 2022 has been significantly bolstered by an increase in self-funded patients. A record-breaking number of people are now choosing private healthcare services to evade the lengthy NHS wait times and to take advantage of the superior quality and expertise available in the independent sector. According to the Akeso report, the UK’s total healthcare spending in 2022 was approximately £282 billion, with public (government) contributions accounting for around 80% and private (non-government) expenditures for about 20%.

In light of this expanding market, Medicana is eager to employ its extensive expertise and wide-ranging care services to make inroads into the UK’s private healthcare scene. With the introduction of its tried-and-tested care model, which spans from sophisticated diagnostics to bespoke treatments, Medicana is ready to cater to the burgeoning demand for elite private healthcare. The organisation’s allegiance to excellence, combined with its novel patient care approach, positions Medicana as a prime solution for the UK’s prevailing healthcare dilemmas.

Providing for 5.5 Million Patients Annually

Medicana Health Group annually delivers exceptional healthcare services to over 5.5 million patients globally, facilitated by its 16 hospitals equipped with an extensive bed capacity. This not only highlights their vast experience in providing high-quality care but also their adeptness at addressing the multifaceted needs of a worldwide patient population. The foray of Medicana Health Group into the UK market is expected to mark a significant shift towards more compassionate, efficient, and personalised healthcare, embarking on a new chapter in their ongoing commitment to advancing patient well-being and global healthcare standards.

Boasting over 30 years of expertise, Medicana’s medical proficiency encompasses a broad spectrum of specialties, offering avant-garde services in domains such as Oncology, Surgical Oncology, Organ and Bone Marrow Transplantation, Neurosurgery, In Vitro Fertilization (IVF), Genetics, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopaedics and Traumatology, and Obesity Surgery. Since 2016, Medicana Health Group has expanded its educational endeavours, providing a comprehensive range of educational programmes from preschool to higher education, both within Türkiye and on an international scale.