Storio Group Sets a New Direction with Brand Revitalisation and Leadership Update to Foster Growth

Previously known as albelli-Photobox Group, the powerhouse behind Photobox UK and Bonusprint, has redefined itself as Storio group. This significant rebranding heralds a new chapter in the European personalised photo product arena, backed by an impressive revenue figure of more than EUR 340M and a strong customer base of 11 million. This rebranding is synchronised with a vital leadership transition, as Alessandro Coppo assumes the role of CEO from Tristan Money, effective from 8th February 2024. This change in leadership is a crucial aspect of the company’s two-year strategic blueprint post-merger, aimed at enhancing integration, spurring innovation, and driving business growth.

This notable rebranding and leadership transition were unveiled at a spirited internal launch event, which was simultaneously live-streamed from Amsterdam, London, and Barcelona. The event brought together the company’s extensive European operations in a unified digital celebration, marking the onset of a promising new chapter for Storio group, with festivities mirrored across all locations.

Tristan Money concluded his significant nine-year tenure, marked by the successful integration of Photobox in January 2022, by transitioning the leadership to Alessandro Coppo.

Alessandro Coppo brings to Storio group a vast repertoire of experience spanning over 25 years, including impactful contributions at Boston Consulting Group and a pivotal 17-year period at eBay. His tenure at eBay, which saw the Classifieds Group’s revenue rise from $300M to over $1B, showcases his strategic flair for utilizing technology to connect individuals and ensuring safe, engaging commerce experiences. His extensive background is in perfect alignment with Storio group’s strategic objectives and cultural ethos.

In his capacity as CEO, Alessandro is keen to further the solid groundwork laid by Tristan and the existing leadership team, with the ambition of positioning Storio group as a distinguished and endearing brand that fosters connections among people through their most significant moments.

The transformation to Storio group signifies the organization’s continuous evolution and its commitment to delivering memorable experiences. This rebranding reflects the company’s resolve to pursue innovation and expansion within its industry. Integral to Storio group’s new branding is its mission statement, “To Make Joy Unforgettable,” which underscores its commitment to transforming special customer moments into perpetual memories.

Alessandro Coppo expressed his enthusiasm about his new leadership role, “It’s a thrilling time to lead a company that sits at the intersection of digital and physical realms and whose products have a deep level of emotional connection with its customers. Our commitment to innovation and personal connection is unique, and I look forward to building on the strong foundation laid by Tristan and the team. Our new brand identity and values will be central to our commitment to customers and employees.”

Reflecting on the recent developments, Tristan Money stated, “The launch of Storio group and the welcoming of Alessandro Coppo as CEO, marks the beginning of an exciting new chapter. Since the merger of albelli and Photobox Group 2 years ago, we have worked diligently to integrate our operations and set a clear path for the future. Alessandro’s experience and vision align perfectly with Storio group’s mission, vision, purpose, values, and proposition.”

With its revamped branding and strategic leadership transition, Storio group is well-positioned to solidify its presence in the market, rolling out innovative solutions to enhance customer experiences and promote growth, in line with its newly defined purpose, values, and EVP.