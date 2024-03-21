The Impact of Smart 4G Dash Cams Worldwide

Mirroring the pace of evolving road regulations dash cams are developing rapidly to provide security and protection for both passenger and commercial vehicles globally. Dive in and get to know more about smart 4G dash cams for a driving experience simply like no other.

A study in 2022 showed that the dashcam market size was USD 0.35 billion and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 25.2% over 2023-2030. But with so much data on dashcams in the market, how do you decipher what’s the best for your needs? You need to make sure you are in the know when it comes to the rising smart 4G dash cams worldwide.

Why should you choose smart 4G dash cameras?

Traditional dash cameras have limited features that aid drivers in new rules and regulations that rely on local storage or Wi-Fi connectivity, however, the rise of the smart 4G dash camera with added AI features, to connect and channel data over your mobile phones, provides real-time screening for uncomplicated remote monitoring, great use for GPS tracking, showing driver behaviour system and identification for fleet dash cams, and most importantly, protection against insurance claims.

With the rise of AI, dashcams have also been set up to be far more than just a tool you can use to provide evidence in road accidents. 4 G-connected dash cameras nowadays are packed with modern features that serve a great purpose and aid everyone who drives.

With the adoption of smart 4G dash cams globally, people have been more inclined and at peace with being alone on a long drive. Impacts on vehicle security are greatly looked after due to dash cams that have captured numerous hit-and-run cases, theft, car crashes, and other fraudulent acts on the road.

Carrying your witness to a traffic accident is a no-brainer move for people always on the run. The implications of owning a smart 4G dash cam in your vehicle allow you to watch over your car whether you are on the drive or parked. Crime drop is also seen as a commended attribute of dash cameras noted for their great impact on vehicle security.

Impacts of Dash Cams on Drivers

According to a 2018 study by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, it concludes that several lane-changing crashes were 14% and 23% with blind spot monitoring which is significantly lower than the previous years.

The World Health Organization (WHO) also stated last year that approximately 1.19 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. This shows that safe and responsible driving alone does not ensure zero accidents. Having only 2 pairs of eyes on the road still leaves a small percentage of road accidents. Hence, the rise of dash cams suitable for modern-day road regulations and the needs of a driver has impacted the safety and security of vehicle owners and the vehicle itself.

Global Dash Cam Adaptation

The adoption of dashcams all around the world is a big thing for traffic-related concerns. When it comes to Asia, China is said to hold the greatest automobile market in the world. With this, there was already a 20% increase in the use of dash cams here.

North America, slightly behind Europe when it comes to the use of AI dash cams, have unique laws when it comes to the implementation of dash cams in each state in America. In some states, they consider it a hindrance to the field of vision of the driver so it’s a matter of placement of the dash cam inside the vehicle.

In Europe however, many nations have banned the use of this as they see it as something that breaches in terms of privacy and admissible evidence. However, it has been made legal in Italy, Norway, Switzerland, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Malta, Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Serbia. Each country also has several unique laws.

So, when purchasing a 4G connected dash camera make sure that it is from a reliable service provider to be in safe hands. Check out Crystal Ball for more information on dash cameras best suited for a great driving experience.

