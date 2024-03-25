Fifty One Degrees’ Research Sheds Light on Generative AI’s Revolutionary Role in Financial Sector
A groundbreaking study conducted by Fifty One Degrees has disclosed that a substantial 84.6% of functions within the realms of banking, insurance, and FinTech stand to gain from the adoption of AI technology, potentially catalyzing an additional £41.7bn in economic output for the industry.
- 8 in 10 tasks will be made more efficient by deploying AI, whereas just over half of tasks will be higher quality where AI is used.
- GenerativeAI (GenAI) is the most powerful AI technology for financial services, and GenAI Assistants would benefit 74.9% of tasks.
- The greatest efficiency gains will be for internally focused tasks and processes, as opposed to customer-facing tasks, with an efficiency gain of 41% for internal tasks, and 34% for customer-facing.
- GenAI is expected to increase economic output in financial services by up to 15%, resulting in an additional £41.7bn of additional output from the sector.
Insights from Fifty One Degrees:
On 19th March 2024, AI consultant firm entity Fifty One Degrees announced findings from an research study, evidencing the significant advantages of generative AI technology across financial services entities.
This in-depth analysis covered 311 tasks spanning fourteen different functional areas within the financial sector, exploring the suitability and potential advantages of AI technologies for each task.
GenAI’s Significant Influence in Financial Services
The findings reveal that GenAI Assistants, specifically designed to assist employees in various functional areas, could positively influence three-quarters of tasks in financial and insurance firms. These assistants are adeptly trained on distinct organizational protocols and regulations, proving particularly beneficial in functions that handle vast amounts of natural language information, such as Compliance and Legal, potentially leading to substantial workflow enhancements or complete automation.
Furthermore, the study identifies other AI tools, driven by Generative AI and Large Language Models, as significantly beneficial, affecting 39% of activities. These tools encompass a variety of AI-enabled applications, including training solutions and legal aids.
Extensive Benefits and Economic Outcomes
The analysis indicates that departments like Analytics, Technology, Customer Services, and Underwriting could significantly boost both efficiency and the quality of output through GenAI usage. Although functions such as Compliance and Legal are likely to witness notable efficiency boosts, the improvement in the quality of work might not mirror this trend.
The introduction of GenAI in the banking and financial services realm is poised to have a profound economic impact, with the potential to enhance the sector’s economic output by 15%, thereby contributing an additional £41.7bn to the industry’s value.
Perspectives from Fifty One Degrees’ Executive