Anbio Propels “Point of Care” Diagnostic Innovation into Europe

Anbio Biotechnology is making a significant foray into the European healthcare market with the introduction of its flagship AF-100 C, a leading-edge compact fluorescent immunoassay analyser set to redefine point-of-care diagnostics. Outfitted with an array of over 70 assays, the AF-100 C is engineered to bolster the service capabilities of healthcare professionals across the EU, ultimately improving patient care and diagnostic accuracy.

Anbio Biotechnology (Anbio), a distinguished figure in the global in vitro diagnostics industry, is excited to announce the launch of its comprehensive “Point of Care” product array within the European Union. This development marks a crucial step for Anbio, fostering new opportunities for partnerships with EU distributors and healthcare practitioners and reinforcing the company’s commitment to supplying the EU with innovative diagnostic solutions.

With a legacy of innovation and quality, Anbio is recognised not just for its provision of Covid test kits but as a broad-spectrum producer and innovator of an extensive range of diagnostic products. “Our mission is to revolutionize diagnostics by offering tailored and accessible solutions, including laboratory, wellness, at-home, and point-of-care diagnostics. We are committed to affordability and continuous innovation in life sciences that serve to advance human heath,” Michael Lau, CEO of Anbio, announced.

Sophisticated Analyzer Brings Over 70 Vital Tests to the Forefront

The promotion of Anbio’s presence in the EU is led by the AF-100 C analyzer, a top-of-the-line, single-channel, mobile, rechargeable compact fluorescent Immunoassay (FIA) analyzer. This powerful device, coupled with over 70 CE-marked assays for detecting a wide array of analytes such as markers for inflammation, diabetes, cancer, hormones, enzymes, and infectious diseases, is expected to transform the clinical diagnostics landscape in the EU.

“The Anbio AF-100 C is a game-changer for clinical diagnostics, supplying healthcare providers with a cost-effective, comprehensive, and reliable solution for rapid point-of-care testing,” Lau stated. Despite its compact design, the AF-100 C achieves high throughput and is suitable for a range of clinical settings, from private healthcare clinics to emergency rooms. Its intuitive interface and a durable battery that facilitates up to 8 hours of ongoing testing, allow medical professionals to deliver superior patient care with both efficiency and precision.

Swift and Accurate Diagnostic Results Bolster Healthcare Delivery

Anbio’s extensive FIA lineup, which can deliver quick results in a timeframe of 3 to 15 minutes, signifies a significant step forward in diagnostic technology. Featuring reagents that incorporate RFID chip technology for accuracy and stability at room temperature for up to 24 months, Anbio is well-equipped to meet the immediate demands of the European healthcare sector.

As Anbio Biotechnology stakes its claim in the EU market, it extends an invitation to distributors and healthcare providers to explore its cutting-edge diagnostic solutions. With a focus on enhancing patient care through affordable, accurate, and reliable diagnostics, Anbio is keen to form partnerships with healthcare professionals throughout the EU.